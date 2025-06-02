Jackie Buntan says competition in Muay Thai division amps her desire to chase two-sport glory: “I’d love to get that”

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan hopes to one day call herself a two-sport titleholder. After defeating Anissa Meksen last year to become the promotion's first-ever strawweight kickboxing queen, Buntan believes she's got a real shot at adding Muay Thai gold to her growing collection of ONE world titles.

Talking about the possibility of going for the currently vacant ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title, Jackie Buntan told ONE:

"I feel like I probably have more options in Muay Thai. There really weren't any kickboxing fights happening in the strawweight division before me and Anissa. Whereas in Muay Thai, I feel there's a lot more women to pick from. It's vacant, so I'd love to get that."

Previously, the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title was held by Swedish sensation Smilla Sundell. However, 'The Hurricane' was stripped of the strap after failing to make weight for a scheduled title defense against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22.

Since surrendering the belt, Sundell has vowed to reclaim the crown, setting the stage for a potential rematch with Jackie Buntan.

Jackie Buntan looks back on her loss to Smilla Sundell at ONE 156

Since making her ONE Championship debut, Buntan has gone an impressive 7-1 inside the Circle, her only loss coming against Smilla Sundell in April 2022.

Looking back on the loss, Buntan chalked it up to a bit of immaturity on her part.

She added:

"At that time, I was 24, three years younger than I am now, and a little bit immature with the mindset...I think I was still mature, but immature in the sense of like, ‘I need to do this, and if it doesn't happen by the time I'm 25 or before 25, then you're done. You might as well just stop yourself in your tracks."

Originally, the two were set to run it back last year, but the fight never came to fruition.

With Buntan conquering the kickboxing division, could we see her strap on the four-ounce gloves once again and attempt to avenge the only loss in her ONE Championship run?

