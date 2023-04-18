Jackie Buntan wants to represent women’s combat sports for the Philippines

Muay Thai fighter Jackie Buntan is determined to see her combat sports career goals realized both as an athlete with Filipino roots and as a woman.

A promising athlete under ONE Championship, the Filipino-American fireball wants to tear down all the obstacles along the way in her push to reach the top of her sport.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, the 25-year-old heroine from Redondo Beach, California, shared that while the journey is hardly paved, she is nonetheless up for the challenge.

Jackie Buntan said:

“I feel like I have a big responsibility in doing so. And I feel the same way not only just representing the Philippines and Filipino people, showing that we could be great but a woman at that. Showing that a Filipino woman could be doing this like, all the athletes you listed phenomenal athletes, amazing athletes, will go down in the history books but I can’t, you know, I can’t name a female who’s doing it at that and I plan to be that.”

The Boxing Works affiliate will resume her campaign next month at ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

Jackie Buntan is paired against Australian striker Diandra Martin in a strawweight Muay Thai showdown, part of the main card for ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Colorado.

Jackie Buntan is looking to book another win that could push her closer to a potential rematch with ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell of Sweden, whom she lost to by unanimous decision for the inaugural title last April.

Diandra Martin, meanwhile, secured her first win in her last fight last August. She is seeking to build on the momentum to firm up her footing in the strawweight division.

ONE Fight Night 10 will happen at 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes