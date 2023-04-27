Jackie Buntan will be happy to knock out Diandra Martin: “An early night is always nice”

American Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan stopped short of making a prediction for her next fight, but said she would love to have an early finish in her favor.

The Body Works affiliate from California battles Diandra Martin of Australia in a strawweight Muay Thai joust at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in the United States.

The contest is part of ONE Championship’s maiden live on-ground event in the U.S., which will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Jackie Buntan told ONE in an interview that she has been working on her game plan in the months leading up to her showdown with Diandra Martin. And while she did not divulge her full strategy, she did mention that a finish in the early goings of fights is always ideal for her.

The Filipino-American fighter said:

“I can’t give too many details about exactly what [I’ll attack with] because I’ll be working on various strategies for this camp, but an early night is always nice.”

Jackie Buntan is on a mission to get another shot at the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title currently held by Sweden’s Smilla Sundell after losing to the latter for the belt in April last year.

She got her bounce-back campaign off to a good start when she defeated United Kingdom’s Amber Kitchen by unanimous decision in her last fight back in December in Manila.

Canberra native Martin, for her part, chalked up her first victory in ONE Championship last August, also against Kitchen. She hopes to pile on the wins moving forward and solidify her standing in her division.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be held at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

