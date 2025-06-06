Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo clash is set to headline the ‘Return 2 Paradise’ fight card this weekend. The 12-round contest will feature Opetaia defending his unified cruiserweight titles (IBF and The Ring) against Squeo.
The bout was originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 13, but was postponed after Opetaia sustained a minor injury during training camp and required additional time to fully recover.
Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo fight card
Main event
Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeos. Claudio Squeo: cruiserweight IBF and The Ring titles
Undercard
Ben Mahoney vs. Eddy Colmenares: super welterweight
Tyler Blizzard vs. Rocky Ogden: featherweight
Danny Keating vs. Blake Minto: welterweight
Conor Wallace vs. Dylan Colin: light heavyweight
Max McIntyre vs. Ricaia Warren: super middleweight
Mariah Turner vs. Jaala Tomat: women's featherweight
Austin Aokuso vs. Ikenna Enyi: light heavyweight
Xavier Fletcher vs. Alivereti Dodomo: super middleweight
Matt Floyd vs. Jack Gregory: cruiserweight
Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo date and venue
The boxing event is set to take place this Sunday, June 8, at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Australia.
Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo start time
The event is scheduled to kick off at approximately 5:30 PM AEST local time on Sunday, June 8, in Australia. For viewers in the United States, the action will start in the early hours of the same day, around 3:30 AM ET / 12:30 AM PT. Meanwhile, fans in the United Kingdom can tune in from 7:30 AM GMT.
The main card is expected to kick off around 7:00 PM AEST, which corresponds to 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT in the U.S., and approximately 11:00 AM GMT for viewers in the U.K. However, these start times may vary depending on the duration of the undercard fights.
Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo streaming details and how to watch
The entire fight card will be exclusively available for streaming worldwide on DAZN with a subscription. Fans can choose the Annual Super Saver plan, granting 12 months of access for a one-time payment of £119.99 / $224.99, which breaks down to approximately £14.99 / $19.99 per month if paid monthly.
In Australia and New Zealand, the event will be offered as a pay-per-view priced at $49.99 AUD/NZD.