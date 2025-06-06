Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo clash is set to headline the ‘Return 2 Paradise’ fight card this weekend. The 12-round contest will feature Opetaia defending his unified cruiserweight titles (IBF and The Ring) against Squeo.

Ad

The bout was originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 13, but was postponed after Opetaia sustained a minor injury during training camp and required additional time to fully recover.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo fight card

Main event

Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeos. Claudio Squeo: cruiserweight IBF and The Ring titles

Undercard

Ben Mahoney vs. Eddy Colmenares: super welterweight

Tyler Blizzard vs. Rocky Ogden: featherweight

Danny Keating vs. Blake Minto: welterweight

Conor Wallace vs. Dylan Colin: light heavyweight

Max McIntyre vs. Ricaia Warren: super middleweight

Mariah Turner vs. Jaala Tomat: women's featherweight

Austin Aokuso vs. Ikenna Enyi: light heavyweight

Ad

Xavier Fletcher vs. Alivereti Dodomo: super middleweight

Matt Floyd vs. Jack Gregory: cruiserweight

Ad

Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo date and venue

The boxing event is set to take place this Sunday, June 8, at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Australia.

Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo start time

The event is scheduled to kick off at approximately 5:30 PM AEST local time on Sunday, June 8, in Australia. For viewers in the United States, the action will start in the early hours of the same day, around 3:30 AM ET / 12:30 AM PT. Meanwhile, fans in the United Kingdom can tune in from 7:30 AM GMT.

Ad

The main card is expected to kick off around 7:00 PM AEST, which corresponds to 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT in the U.S., and approximately 11:00 AM GMT for viewers in the U.K. However, these start times may vary depending on the duration of the undercard fights.

Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo streaming details and how to watch

The entire fight card will be exclusively available for streaming worldwide on DAZN with a subscription. Fans can choose the Annual Super Saver plan, granting 12 months of access for a one-time payment of £119.99 / $224.99, which breaks down to approximately £14.99 / $19.99 per month if paid monthly.

In Australia and New Zealand, the event will be offered as a pay-per-view priced at $49.99 AUD/NZD.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored over 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.