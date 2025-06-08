Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo: Full results

Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo is officially in the books. The event took place at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia, and featured nine bouts across seven different weight classes. This article recaps the fights and explores Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo results in full.

Main event: Cruiserweight - Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo

In the main event, Jai Opetaia retained his IBF and Ring Magazine cruiserweight titles by defeating Claudio Squeo. Both fighters came into this bout with an undefeated record and put on a show for the fans. Opetaia secured a fourth-round knockout victory against David Nyika in his previous outing, whereas Squeo came into this fight on the back of a second-round stoppage victory against Orlando de Jesus Estrada.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Opetaia was the dominant force throughout the fight, landing clean blows to the head and body of Squeo. The body shots paid off for the champion as he had the challenger severely hurt in the fourth round.

Opetaia continued to push the pace and landed a massive hook in the fifth round, which dropped Squeo and prevented him from making the ten count. As a result, the champion secured an impressive fifth-round TKO victory.

Official result: Jai Opetaia def. Claudio Squeo via TK/O (R5, 00:36)

Co-main event: Light heavyweight - Conor Wallace vs. Dylan Colin

In the co-main event, Conor Wallace returned to the ring to face Dylan Colin in an eight-round title eliminator bout. Wallace was the clear favorite coming into this fight, and he secured a TKO victory over Asemahle Wellem in his last outing. On the other hand, his opponent, Colin, suffered a unanimous decision defeat in his previous fight against Daniel Lapin.

The fight started slowly, and Wallace appeared to struggle with finding his rhythm. However, he maintained his composure and picked up the pace in the later rounds. It ended up being a highly competitive fight, with Wallace using his jab and one-two effectively to keep Colin at bay. As a result, Wallace was able to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Official result: Conor Wallace def. Dylan Colin via unanimous decision (75-77 x2, 74-78)

Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo: Undercard results

Featherweight - Tyler Blizzard vs. Rocky Ogden

Tyler Blizzard and Rocky Ogden locked horns for the IBF Pan Pacific Featherweight championship. Blizzard came into this bout with a perfect record of 9-0, whereas his opponent was 7-2.

Blizzard showcased his skills right from the opening bell of the fight. He used his footwork effectively, kept his defense tight, and picked his shots well. Ogden displayed tremendous heart throughout the contest, but Blizzard's boxing was just too crisp and accurate on the night. As a result, 'The Wizard' cruised to a comfortable unanimous decision victory on the judges' scorecards and bagged the title.

Official result: Tyler Blizzard def. Rocky Ogden via unanimous decision (98-92, 99-91 x2)

Welterweight - Danny Keating vs. Blake Minto

Danny Keating clashed with seasoned boxer Blake Minto in a welterweight contest. Keating came into the bout with an undefeated record of 9-0 (5 KOs). He secured a TKO victory against Beau Woods in his previous outing. On the other hand, Minto came into this bout on the back of a unanimous decision win over Steve Gago.

Keating, being the taller fighter, remained on the back foot and utilized his long range effectively. He found success with single shots from a distance and was in control for the majority of the fight. The Irishman was the favorite to get his hand raised and secured a dominant, unanimous decision victory over the veteran.

Official result: Danny Keating def. Blake Minto via unanimous decision (100-90 x3)

Super middleweight - Max McIntyre vs. Ricaia Warren

Max McIntyre faced Ricaia Warren to kick off the main card. McIntyre came into this fight with a perfect 7-0 professional record with six knockouts. He secured a TKO victory over Abdulselam Saman in his previous outing in January. His opponent, Warren, also boasted an undefeated record of 5-0, with four of his wins coming by knockout.

The fight began with both boxers taking their time to feel each other out in the opening round. Fan favorite McIntyre was settled in by the second round and started landing clean punches. He soon figured out Warren's timing and was able to counter him effectively. McIntyre landed a crisp combination along the ropes in the sixth round, which urged the referee to jump in and stop the fight.

Official decision: Max McIntyre def. Ricaia Warren via TK/O (R6, 2:04)

Check out Jai Opetaia vs. Claudio Squeo full results below:

Main card

Main event: Cruiserweight - Jai Opetaia def. Claudio Squeo via TK/O (R5, 00:36)

Co-main event: Light heavyweight - Conor Wallace def. Dylan Colin via unanimous decision (75-77 x2, 74-78)

Featherweight - Tyler Blizzard def. Rocky Ogden via unanimous decision (98-92, 99-91 x2)

Welterweight - Danny Keating def. Blake Minto via unanimous decision (100-90 x3)

Super middleweight - Max McIntyre def. Ricaia Warren via TK/O (R6, 2:04)

Preliminary card

Heavyweight - Austin Aokuso def. Ikenna Enyi via unanimous decision (58-55, 60-53, 59-53)

Women's featherweight - Mariah Turner def. Leah Reuben via unanimous decision (77-75 x2, 80-72)

Super middleweight - Xavier Fletcher def. Alivereti Dodomo via TK/O (R2, 2:05)

Cruiserweight - Jack Gregory def. Matt Floyd via unanimous decision (40-36 x3)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.