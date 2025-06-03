Jairzinho Rozenstruik gets 100% real on "dirty" UFC cut after Sergei Pavlovich loss: "It was on the internet before I knew it"

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has recently expressed disappointment with how the UFC handled his release from the promotion.

Ad

'Bigi Boy' was on a two-fight win streak before he faced Sergei Pavlovich in Feb. 2025 at UFC Saudi Arabia. Following a three-round bout, Rozenstruik lost to the Russian fighter by unanimous decision. Shortly afterwards, the promotion announced the Surinamese fighter's release.

During a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Rozenstruik expressed disappointment that the news broke online before he knew, saying:

"I had a good run with the UFC, and the UFC wasn't bad to me. The way they cut me was dirty, but as I say, if there's no need for each other together anymore, then we gotta move on, but I can't say anything bad [about] the UFC."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Surinamese fighter further explained his reasons for calling the method of UFC releasing him as dirty and stated:

"I flew down from Saudi Arabia, it's a long trip. Came home tired. I went to bed. It was a big time difference, so I was sleeping during the day, and I got several phone calls. So, it was on the internet before I knew it."

Ad

Check out Jairzinho Rozenstruik's comments below (via @jedigoodman on X):

Expand Tweet

Ad

A look into Jairzinho Rozenstruik's UFC career

Jairzinho Rozenstruik's career with the UFC kicked off in 2019. In his first four fights for the promotion, he was able to defeat several worthy opponents such as Junior Albini, Allen Crowder, Andrei Arlovski, and Alistair Overeem. But after this strong start, he began a difficult stretch of his career where he had several ups and downs.

The Surinamese fighter faced his first loss in the UFC against Francis Ngannou, who knocked him out in 20 seconds. After this, Rozenstruik had victories against Junior Dos Santos, Augusto Sakai, Chris Daukaus, Shamil Ghaziev, and Tai Tuivasa in his career.

Ad

But in between those victories, he faced some subsequent losses as well, against Ciryl Gane and Curtis Blaydes, Alexander Volkov, Jailton Almeida, and Sergei Pavlovich.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.