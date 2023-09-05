Jake Gyllenhaal MMA movie: When is the Roadhouse remake hitting movie theatres? Here is what we know 

Jake Gyllenhaal was seen filming for his new film 'Roadhouse' at UFC 285. Before the actual event, the production crew created a fake weigh-in, as well as a fake fight inside the octagon. This allowed the film crew to capture the footage they needed in a setting that is as close as it gets to the real thing.

Roadhouse is a remake of a 1989 cult film starring Patrick Swayze and is being produced by Amazon Studios. Alongside Gyllenhaal are a number of popular figures in the MMA community.

Most notably, Conor 'The Notorious' McGregor has a part to play in the film. In the footage filmed at UFC 285, Gyllenhaal fights and defeats former UFC fighter Jay Hieron, who also has a role to play in the film.

The film is slated for a 2023 release, although no official date has been formally announced. Reports suggest that the film will be released in the second half of the year, with an exclusive initial release on Prime Video, although this has not been officially confirmed.

No trailers or teasers have been shared with the public yet. That being said, the glimpses fans caught at UFC 285 have generated a lot of excitement among MMA fans and the MMA community at large.

Jake Gyllenhaal to star alongside Conor McGregor in 'Roadhouse' remake

Another key factor that drew MMA fans to this reboot was the appearance of Conor McGregor, who is arguably the sport's biggest star to date. McGregor was seen alongside Jake Gyllenhaal at UFC 285 and has spoken to the media regularly on his involvement in the film.

The role and character he plays have not been disclosed yet. That being said, the role is said to be 'pivotal' to the film. While no video footage or trailer, apart from the shooting done at UFC 285, has been made available, some screengrabs have been floating around social media.

Images in which McGregor can be seen alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the film have made their rounds. Apart from the stills, a poster, which may be official, of McGregor's and Gyllenhaal's faces has also been shared.

