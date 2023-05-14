Despite having an impressive showing, KSI saw his huge clash against Joe Fournier end in unfortunate circumstances and Jake Paul has jumped at the chance to trash his long-term rival. The attack on social media is the latest in a long line of back-and-forth warfare between the two influencers.

There was a lot of hype for the Misfits Boxing 7 event and it largely lived up to expectations with big performances from a number of contenders on the card. With some big names in attendance, all that was missing was a definitive finish in the headliner which ended by an accidental elbow knockout.

In a rant on Twitter, Jake Paul refuted KSI's claim that his punch landed on Joe Fournier before his accidental follow-through with the elbow, insisting that 'England Boxing' should oversee future events to keep everybody involved safe.

"Why are you lying still? No part of your glove made contact with Joe's face on that elbow. That was not a hook. That was straight up a right elbow to the jawbone. Good form but wrong sport. Your whole promotion is a sham. Bad look for the sport of boxing. Your "commission" PBA should hold itself to a higher standard. I hope England Boxing starts to oversee this product and makes it safer for everyone."

The controversial ending to the fight has been brushed past and KSI is now seemingly promoting his next bout inside the ring as he faced off with Tommy Fury directly after getting his hands raised.

'TNT' is arguably best known for being Tyson Fury's little brother and for handing Jake Paul his first-ever loss in the sport earlier this year.

What did KSI say about fighting Jake Paul?

While he could be in line to compete against the aforementioned Tommy Fury next, KSI has been keen on meeting Jake Paul in the squared circle for years.

'The Problem Child' has been calling out the Brit for years but it seemed 'JJ' wasn't interested in the fight just yet, until now. Having made a return to boxing, the London native has become a confident knockout threat and took to social media to finally push the highly-anticipated meeting between the YouTube stars.

Following news that Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz was in jeopardy after the former UFC competitor is likely to be arrested, KSI offered to step in as a replacement and publicly confirmed his interest in the fight.

