Jake Paul addresses fan criticism of underwhelming opponents after Ryan Bourland win - "We really have to take a step back"

Celebrity YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul recently responded to criticism from fans regarding the quality of his opponents following his round-one TKO victory over Ryan Bourland.

Paul squared off against Bourland on March 2 at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot, San Juan, Puerto Rico. He entered the ring fresh off an emphatic knockout of Andre August and a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz.

Meanwhile, Bourland, a career journeyman and former Golden Gloves champion, returned to boxing after a successful 2022 bout against Santario Martin.

Paul stopped Bourland with a devastating uppercut, prompting the referee to call the fight off with less than a minute remaining in the first round.

Check out the Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland stoppage in round one:

However, after his fight, Paul was heavily criticized by fans, who accused him of choosing to fight a relatively unknown opponent who had been out of action for the past two years.

Paul sat down with Logan Paul and his team in a recent episode of his podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul, to talk about his feelings after his win. He also addressed criticism about selecting uninteresting opponents:

''I guess on paper he's supposed to be, like his record, his background being a three-time Golden Gloves champion and he just comes underprepared or I'm sharper than than these guys.''

Paul continued:

''I think we really have to take a step back and assess the level of opposition but that's what we're doing here is getting the experience under the lights and seeing where the levels are.''

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (1:06):

Demetrious Johnson takes a dig at Jake Paul

Demetrious Johnson recently questioned the opponents Jake Paul has faced in boxing.

Paul dominated Ryan Bourland on Saturday night, adding to his momentum with another victory. 'The Problem Child' received mixed reactions to his latest win, with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson saying the following on his YouTube channel:

“[Jake Paul] is evolving, don’t get me wrong. He is evolving, but what are you doing when you’re fighting these guys you find off the street. Like I said before, when he fought Andre August, the gentleman was running pizza routes. Go find somebody who is 25, 26 years old, who Eddie Hearn or somebody can find that’s in the gym, that’s grinding, that’s hungry. Put yourself in the fire. Put yourself against top-level competition to build your credibility.”

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below:

