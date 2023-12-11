Jake Paul adorably makes fun of girlfriend Jutta Leerdam's winterwear faux pas

Ahead of his return on Friday, Jake Paul and his girlfriend are feeling stress-free.

'The Problem Child' is currently slated to return to the ring opposite Andre August this Friday night. The bout will be Paul's first since a ten-round unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz in August. For his return this weekend, the bout will instead be an eight-round contest.

Furthermore, unlike Paul's previous fights, this event won't air on pay-per-view. Instead, it will stream on DAZN, available for fans to watch with a monthly or yearly subscription. While this fight is much different than a lot of Paul's previous, he will have one thing in common.

Jake Paul is expected to have Jutta Leerdam beside him on fight night. The two began dating in late 2022, and she's been a vocal supporter of his boxing career. Meanwhile, he supports the Dutch speed skater in her sporting career as well.

That being said, it's clear that the two still like to tease each other as well. On Instagram, Leerdam recently uploaded a picture of her wearing earmuffs. In the comment section of the post, Paul lightly teased her, alleging that she called the clothing item ear cuffs instead.

He wrote:

"Guys she called them Ear cuffs [laughing emoji] they’re ear muffs. LOVE YOU SCHATJE"

Are Jake Paul and his girlfriend planning on getting married?

The Jake Paul-Jutta Leerdam romance is seemingly just getting started.

The two athletes haven't been dating long, only making their relationship public late last year. However, it's clear that 'The Problem Child' and the speed racer have wasted no time in getting close.

Leerdam was present and supported Paul in the build-up to his fight with Nate Diaz in August. There, the YouTuber scored a unanimous decision win over the former UFC superstar, with his partner close by.

However, Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam have seemingly already begun discussing marriage. Earlier this year on his 'B.S.' podcast, the YouTuber-turned-boxer discussed his relationship. There, he stated that he was hoping to marry the skater.

Speaking on his podcast, Paul stated:

"It's funny. Interestingly enough, I dream of the same thing [marriage and family] and getting to become best friends with my kids. Just being there all the time, which is why I work so hard, is to have the financial freedom to be able to not work when they're born and to be with them all the time... And doing it with my wife at the time, which I believe will be Jutta."

See his comments below (46:30)