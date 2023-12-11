Jake Paul becomes only combat sports athlete to grab two spots on Google's 2023 top trending searches list

Jake Paul has rounded off 2023 in style by becoming the only combat sports athlete to grab a spot on Google's trending searches of the year, appearing twice in the top five.

Paul began the year by making headlines when he announced a blockbuster contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). 'The Problem Child' will compete, market, and help promote the new PFL PPV Super Fight Division, in which is he set to have his first fight in the promotion in 2024.

Alongside his new MMA deal, the former Disney channel star also stepped into the boxing ring on two occasions in 2023, facing off against longtime rival Tommy Fury and former UFC star Nate Diaz.

Paul vs. Fury headlined a card in Saudi Arabia back in February, which saw 'TNT' hand Jake Paul his first loss as a boxer. The pair fought a closely contested eight-round contest, with Fury getting the nod via split decision.

Jake Paul then stepped back into the ring in August and faced Nate Diaz, bouncing back from his loss by handidly defeating the Stockton native unanimously on the judges' scorecards.

Per @jedigoodman on X (formerly Twitter), Paul has seen himself clinch the third and fifth spots in the 'vs' category of Google's 2023 top searches:

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul isn't quite yet done with 2023, however, as he is set to return to action one last time before the year ends. He will face professional boxer Andre August on December 15 in a bout he hopes kickstarts a run to face Canelo Alvarez.

Mike Perry wants to face Jake Paul next

Mike Perry recently opened up about his desire to face Jake Paul in 2024.

Following his victory over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56, Perry was crowned the inaugural 'King of Violence' champion in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. He then listed out his goals for 2024, which included facing both Conor McGregor and Paul.

Whilst some have called out 'The Problem Child' in order of financial gain, Perry has insisted that his intentions aren't to do with money at all. Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA's Dylan Bowker, the BKFC star stated that he wants to trim Paul's ego:

"It's a fight that I bet a lot of fighters are interested in getting. Maybe they are interested in it for the money aspect of fighting a Paul, but I'm interested in deflating the egos that they have, they think they're so special in this fighting game. I've been in this for a long time. I pride myself on it... Obviously, they have to work their way up in different ways."

Catch Perry's comments here (3:30):