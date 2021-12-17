What boxing belts does Jake Paul currently possess?

Jake Paul does not hold any recognized pro-boxing belts such as the WBA, WBC, IBO and IBF straps. However, he did receive a belt from the WBC following his amateur boxing fight with fellow YouTuber Deji.

'The Problem Child' received his first unofficial belt from Triller after defeating Ben Askren in a boxing match earlier this year.

Following his KO victory over Askren, Paul flaunted his red-colored belt at the post-fight press conference.

Most recently, Jake Paul was seen donning a new belt in the press-conference for his upcoming fight against Tyron Woodley. The symbolic belt, which Paul gifted to himself, is allegedly worth $500,000. The 'MVB' belt came with an expensive Hermes Birkin bag and multiple Rolex watches attached to it.

The YouTuber turned boxer took to Twitter to say:

"My "Most Valuable Boxer" belt designed and painted by Alec Monopoly is my $500k Christmas present. It’s hand painted by one of the greatest artists of our generation and features a Hermes Birkin bag sewed into the side as well as a diamond Cartier and Rolex watch. 2 days."

Jake Paul was slammed by the boxing community for removing the 'amateur' initials off his WBC amateur belt after his fight against Deji

After his amateur boxing bout fight against fellow YouTuber Deji, Jake Paul received a belt, given to him by the WBC (World Boxing Council).

However, in a controversial fashion true to himself, 'The Problem Child' redesigned the belt by removing the word 'amateur'.

Calfreezy @Calfreezy Has Jakey gone and got the belt remade without ‘amateur’ 😭😭😭😭 Has Jakey gone and got the belt remade without ‘amateur’ 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/1zhojkI0wH

Jake Paul was criticized by members of the boxing community for altering the belt. British boxer Viddal Riley slammed Paul for his actions and called him an idiot on Twitter soon after the event.

Riley tweeted:

"The fact Jake Paul removed ‘amateur’ off his WBC replica belt is extremely disrespectful to the sport of boxing and every WBC world champion in the sport. Fighters strive their whole life to win that title and he thinks one dismal fight against Deji makes him worthy... idiot."

