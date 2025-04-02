Jake Paul and brother Logan Paul called out for "uneven" fight by retired strongman Eddie Hall 

Former World's Strongest Man winner Eddie Hall recently called out YouTubers Jake Paul and Logan Paul for a 2v1 MMA contest. As the Englishman previously holds a victory over the Neffati brothers in a similar fashion, he appears to be confident in his chances against social media personalities.

Ad

In June 2024, Hall faced Jamil and Jamel Neffati in a 2v1 cage match. The 37-year-old emerged victorious after knocking out both contenders. Currently, the New Castle native is scheduled to face MMA veteran and fellow strongman Mariusz Pudzianowski in a KSW bout.

In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, Hall touched on potentially wanting to fight the Paul brothers:

"Jake Paul and Logan Paul, I'd love to get those two in the ring together. I think it would be very uneven. Hundred percent [could beat them]. Powerbomb, smack them straight across the jaw."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Eddie Hall's comments below (26:20):

Ad

Jake Paul claims Turki Alalshikh stopped Canelo Alvarez from fighting him

Throughout his boxing career, Jake Paul had constantly called out multiple-weight world champion Canelo Alvarez. In an episode of BS With Jake Paul featuring boxer David Benavidez, the YouTuber spoke about the Mexican champion potentially avoiding a fight with him.

Paul blames Turki Alalshikh for being the main reason for his fight not coming to fruition. He claims that the Saudi adviser threatened Alvarez into not fighting him. The Guadalajara native is said to have signed a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season, and his potential fight against the YouTuber might be obstructing it.

Ad

Speaking to Benavidez, 'The Problem Child' said:

"Basically, Turki hates me. We were negotiating [the Canelo Alvarez fight] for two months straight. The whole entire time, Turki was doing everything in his power to strip the fight, try to not make it happen, calling Canelo."

He continued:

"To the point where he had to threaten Canelo to pull his three-fight deal. Canelo at some point was like, 'Okay, you bought me. I'm not gonna fight this kid, Jake.'"

Ad

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (5:30):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.