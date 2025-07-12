Jake Paul brutally disses Terence Crawford's popularity ahead of his Canelo Alvarez fight, fans react: "That’s why his PPV sales are tanking"

Jake Paul had some harsh words for Terence Crawford ahead of the boxing icon's super fight against Canelo Alvarez. 'The Problem Child' questioned Crawford's popularity and claimed "no one really knows" who he was.
Paul and his Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) recently put on an all-female fight card with a record five title fights. The event was headlined by Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano trilogy fight and featured several other high-profile boxing stars like Alycia Baumgardner, Cherneka Johnson, and Shadasia Green.
During the post-fight presser, Paul was asked about the Alvarez-Crawford fight set to go down in September. Not taking any prisoners in his reply, Paul took shots at Crawford and said:
"No one really knows who Crawford is, to be honest. I think my mom has more followers than him on Instagram, I'm not even kidding."
After @HappyPunch shared a clip of Paul's comments at the presser in an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.
One fan wrote:
"Jake Paul is hurting. What a loser. He reminds me of Devin Haney right now... can't take an L."
Another fan wrote:
"That’s why his PPV sales are tanking, he thinks followers = PPV buys."
Check out some more reactions below:
Jake Paul goes off on Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford for dining together
Ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match, Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez sat down for a meal with Turki Alalshikh. While many lauded the two boxing icons for their sportsmanship and mentality, Jake Paul wasn't happy.
Reacting to a picture of the three men at the dinner table, Paul dissed the two boxers and asked whether rivals like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would ever do that. In a comment, shared on X by @HappyPunch, he wrote:
"That's some goofy s**t. Imagine Messi and Ronaldo grabbing dinner before a legit match against each other. Goofy."