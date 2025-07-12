Jake Paul brutally disses Terence Crawford's popularity ahead of his Canelo Alvarez fight, fans react: "That’s why his PPV sales are tanking"

Jake Paul had some harsh words for Terence Crawford ahead of the boxing icon's super fight against Canelo Alvarez. 'The Problem Child' questioned Crawford's popularity and claimed "no one really knows" who he was.

Ad

Paul and his Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) recently put on an all-female fight card with a record five title fights. The event was headlined by Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano trilogy fight and featured several other high-profile boxing stars like Alycia Baumgardner, Cherneka Johnson, and Shadasia Green.

During the post-fight presser, Paul was asked about the Alvarez-Crawford fight set to go down in September. Not taking any prisoners in his reply, Paul took shots at Crawford and said:

Ad

Trending

"No one really knows who Crawford is, to be honest. I think my mom has more followers than him on Instagram, I'm not even kidding."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

After @HappyPunch shared a clip of Paul's comments at the presser in an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan wrote:

"Jake Paul is hurting. What a loser. He reminds me of Devin Haney right now... can't take an L."

Another fan wrote:

"That’s why his PPV sales are tanking, he thinks followers = PPV buys."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @HappyPunch on X

Jake Paul goes off on Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford for dining together

Ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match, Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez sat down for a meal with Turki Alalshikh. While many lauded the two boxing icons for their sportsmanship and mentality, Jake Paul wasn't happy.

Ad

Reacting to a picture of the three men at the dinner table, Paul dissed the two boxers and asked whether rivals like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would ever do that. In a comment, shared on X by @HappyPunch, he wrote:

"That's some goofy s**t. Imagine Messi and Ronaldo grabbing dinner before a legit match against each other. Goofy."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Zende. Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.



Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.



Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.



Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.