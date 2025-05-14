Jake Paul calls out Terence Crawford over $200 million ask, fans hit back: "Didn’t Beterbiev and Dubois offer him out"

Jake Paul has not entered the boxing ring since November 2024 when he defeated a 58-year-old Mike Tyson via unanimous decision in one of the most high-profile bouts of this decade. He is set to make his return next month as he faces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 10-round cruiserweight matchup.
Paul has taken aim at Terence Crawford for his recent claims that he would need $200 million to entertain him as an opponent, stating:
"Terence Crawford, you just made my b**ch list. Come on now, bro. All these pound-for-pound fighters are too scared to fight me. They need $200 million to do it. P**sy. And Shannon Sharpe, you can get it, too. No choking though."
Check out Jake Paul's comments to Terence Crawford below:
Many fans have shared their reactions to Paul's claims online. @Imrans08 noted that he received call-outs from two separate fighters on the pound-for-pound list:
"Didn’t beterbiev and Dubois offer him out and he went silent? 🤣🤣 but ofc he responds to the welterweight"
@TravisRomo23 added that Paul is always looking for an advantage:
"Smaller and older is the formula lol. Shameless"
@McClellanKenny2 labeled his boxing career as a joke:
"Bro you’re a fucking heavyweight trying to fight smaller guys it’s so funny your boxing career is a damn joke"
@MikeOxlongOG claimed Paul could not miss a chance to call out the elder Shannon Sharpe:
"Didn't miss his chance in pivoting to a 60 year old at the end though."
Check out the best fan reactions below:
Jake Paul claims he will face Gervonta Davis in November
Jake Paul has faced criticism for facing opponents who are much older or much smaller than him. The social media personality recently claimed that he is in talks to face Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in November, stating:
"Yeah, no, we're working on it behind the scenes to make that happen and, obviously, that's a fight where the fans are going to win and it's going to be the biggest event of the year... We're working on it, but there would be an exhibition most likely."
Check out Jake Paul's comments on facing Gervonta Davis below:
It is unclear how a bout between Paul and Davis would be sanctioned. While the latter is considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in boxing, he weighed 93.4 pounds less than the former in both fighters' last appearance in the ring.