  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Jake Paul calls out Terence Crawford over $200 million ask, fans hit back: "Didn’t Beterbiev and Dubois offer him out"

Jake Paul calls out Terence Crawford over $200 million ask, fans hit back: "Didn’t Beterbiev and Dubois offer him out"

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified May 14, 2025 23:50 GMT
Jake Paul (left) calls out Terence Crawford (right) over asking for $200 million [Image credits: Getty Images]
Jake Paul (left) calls out Terence Crawford (right) over asking for $200 million [Image credits: Getty Images]

Jake Paul has not entered the boxing ring since November 2024 when he defeated a 58-year-old Mike Tyson via unanimous decision in one of the most high-profile bouts of this decade. He is set to make his return next month as he faces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 10-round cruiserweight matchup.

Ad

Paul has taken aim at Terence Crawford for his recent claims that he would need $200 million to entertain him as an opponent, stating:

"Terence Crawford, you just made my b**ch list. Come on now, bro. All these pound-for-pound fighters are too scared to fight me. They need $200 million to do it. P**sy. And Shannon Sharpe, you can get it, too. No choking though."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Jake Paul's comments to Terence Crawford below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Many fans have shared their reactions to Paul's claims online. @Imrans08 noted that he received call-outs from two separate fighters on the pound-for-pound list:

"Didn’t beterbiev and Dubois offer him out and he went silent? 🤣🤣 but ofc he responds to the welterweight"

@TravisRomo23 added that Paul is always looking for an advantage:

"Smaller and older is the formula lol. Shameless"

@McClellanKenny2 labeled his boxing career as a joke:

Ad
"Bro you’re a fucking heavyweight trying to fight smaller guys it’s so funny your boxing career is a damn joke"

@MikeOxlongOG claimed Paul could not miss a chance to call out the elder Shannon Sharpe:

"Didn't miss his chance in pivoting to a 60 year old at the end though."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions
Fan reactions

Jake Paul claims he will face Gervonta Davis in November

Jake Paul has faced criticism for facing opponents who are much older or much smaller than him. The social media personality recently claimed that he is in talks to face Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in November, stating:

Ad
"Yeah, no, we're working on it behind the scenes to make that happen and, obviously, that's a fight where the fans are going to win and it's going to be the biggest event of the year... We're working on it, but there would be an exhibition most likely."

Check out Jake Paul's comments on facing Gervonta Davis below:

Ad

It is unclear how a bout between Paul and Davis would be sanctioned. While the latter is considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in boxing, he weighed 93.4 pounds less than the former in both fighters' last appearance in the ring.

About the author
Caleb Gebrewold

Caleb Gebrewold

Caleb has been a sports writer for around five years and has plied his trade at Sportskeeda for the last two. Alongside being an MMA writer for the organization, he reports on boxing, college football, college basketball, and college baseball, and has also covered world-renowned leagues like the NBA and NFL. He has previously worked with FanSided Sports.

Caleb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Purdue University, which now helps him to provide accurate information to his readers with a personalized touch. Being an MMA fan since childhood, Caleb’s Mt. Rushmore of fighters consists of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.

While writing an article, Caleb keeps clear of unreliable sources. His research process includes gaining the maximum knowledge on the topic through credible websites like UFC, ESPN, and Sherdog.

Outside of work, Caleb likes watching and playing sports.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications