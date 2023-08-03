Jake Paul claims to have made Conor McGregor-level money for fight against Tommy Fury

Jake Paul was recently revealed to have raked in Conor McGregor-level money despite his recent loss to Tommy Fury.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer suffered his first defeat in a highly anticipated bout against Fury, but it seems the financial rewards have softened the blow. Speaking to Ariel Helwani ahead of his upcoming fight against Nate Diaz, 'The Problem Child' revealed:

"I just lost and made $30 million dollars. It doesn't feel like a loss."

According to reports, Jake Paul's base salary for the fight was a substantial $3.2 million. However, the real windfall came from his share of the Pay Per View (PPV) profits, where he was entitled to a remarkable 65% of the earnings. With such a substantial share in the PPV revenue, it's no surprise that Paul's overall earnings for the fight reached the astonishing $30 million mark.

This figure rivals the disclosed paycheck Conor McGregor received for his bout against Floyd Mayweather, which stood at $30 million as well. It's worth noting that Conor's total earnings from that fight exceeded $100 million when considering other profits.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Paul opens up on facing Nate Diaz; claims the Stockton native is "the massive PPV draw"

It seems Jake Paul is anticipating one of his most significant fights yet against Nate Diaz. The match is set for August 5, 2023, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Although Diaz is new to the sweet science, his large fanbase shows he's not to be underestimated. 'The Problem Child' explained why he is thrilled about the upcoming bout with the Stockton native, who he believes is currently in his prime:

"You know, Nate has a massive name, he's the massive PPV draw of UFC times and to me that's exciting because I haven't yet really fought a massive PPV draw in the prime of their career when they're still hot and active. So, to me that's super exciting and there was this beef that was there, and this online banter.... and then finally the stars aligned,"

Check out Paul's interview below:

🥊 Jake Paul is pumped for Saturday's showdown with Nate Diaz



"I haven't yet fought a massive PPV draw in the prime of their career — that's super exciting." Jake Paul is pumped for Saturday's showdown with Nate Diaz

The anticipation surrounding the fight has been fueled by the online rivalry and verbal exchanges between the two fighters. With Nate Diaz's immense popularity and draw power, the clash promises to be an exciting spectacle in the world of combat sports.