Jake Paul comes clean on the one absurd demand Floyd Mayweather has that is stopping them from fighting: "It's not even physically possible"

Jake Paul recently revealed Floyd Mayweather's alleged outrageous demand, which he claims is the key obstacle preventing their potential fight from happening. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been calling out the boxing legend for quite some time, persistently taking shots at him while pushing for a potential showdown.

'Money' faced Jake’s older brother, Logan Paul, in a June 2021 exhibition match that resulted in an automatic draw due to the absence of official scoring. Since then, 'The Problem Child' has kept up his criticism of Mayweather.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month, Mayweather stated that the younger Paul brother would be a "too easy" challenge for him.

In a recent vlog on Logan's YouTube channel, Jake responded to Mayweather's remarks and claimed that the former multi-division champion has demanded an unreasonable weight limit, which has stalled their bout from happening all this time:

"He wouldn't sign though. He said I would have to weigh 160 [pounds]. It's not even physically possible."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (2:00):

Throughout his professional career, 'Money' has primarily competed in weight classes ranging from super featherweight to super welterweight. In contrast, 'The Problem Child' typically fights in the cruiserweight division and even moved up to heavyweight for his most recent bout against former undisputed champion Mike Tyson in November.

Jake Paul's brother insists he is the reason behind Floyd Mayweather’s drastic weight demands

While Floyd Mayweather’s technical skill was undeniable, the significant 34.5-pound weight difference between him and Logan Paul helped level the playing field to some extent. Although 'Money' would have likely emerged victorious had the fight been officially scored, the bout ended up being far more competitive than most had anticipated.

After Jake Paul disclosed that Mayweather wanted him to weigh around 160 pounds for their potential bout, 'The Maverick' responded in his vlog and claimed that the 48-year-old retired boxer is enforcing such drastic weight stipulations because of their previous fight:

"I think it's because when he fought me even as an amateur boxer, two or three years in, I landed way too many shots, and he wasn't able to knock me out. Floyd that night was like 'weight matters' so now his rule is you have to be his weight."

Check out Logan Paul's comments below:

