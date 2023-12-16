Jake Paul comes up with two-word reaction following lightning quick KO win over Andre August

The social media superstar turned boxing pro-Jake Paul returned to the ring for a third time this year against American boxer Andre August. The two headlined Paul vs. August: MVP Most Valuable Prospects IV on December 15 at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

It didn't take long for the younger Paul brother to assert himself in the fight against only his second professional boxing opponent, after Tommy Fury, earlier in the year. The two boxers exchanged jabs in the opening minutes of the first round until the 26-year-old employed a lightning-swift combo of a left jab and a powerful right undercut to knock out August.

Check out his undercut knockout from a ringside angle below on Instagram:

Paul reacted to his smashing victory and his fifth via knockout by taking to Instagram and captioning his finish with an emphatic two-word caption.

He wrote:

"NIGHT NIGHT [rolling on the floor with tears of joy emoji]"

Check out his post on Instagram below:

The YouTuber now has two wins from his three fights this year and ends the year on a high. He opened his 2023 season with his first professional loss in boxing against Tommy Fury but has made up with strong wins against former UFC legend Nate Diaz and the solid Andre August.

Jake Paul addresses speculations about the realism of a potential matchup against Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul has repeatedly stated his wish to take on boxing icon Canelo Alvarez in the future.

Although many would dismiss it as an unrealistic goal, given Alvarez is a proven world champion at multiple weight classes and is the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion.

However, Jake Paul is not deterred by those accolades and directed the press towards the commercial appeal of a matchup between the two, while also mentioning a viable time frame. He said:

“I think it’s very very realistic. Um, you know, and people may think that sounds crazy but Canelo [Alvarez] is a smart businessman and at the end of the day, he just wants to do big fights and make you know, huge entertainment products. And my skillset is improving every single day. And that’s what doing fights like this are about, taking on real professional fighters so that eventually I can take on tougher fighters and I see Canelo vs Jake Paul happening in the next 24 months.”

Check out his full comments in the interview below on YouTube (2:42):