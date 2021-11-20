"Good job kiddo": Jake Paul congratulates brother Logan Paul for attaining another podcast milestone

Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive just recently completed three years since its inception. His brother Jake Paul recently took to Twitter to congratulate him on the same. Logan first posted a message on Twitter where he wished his Impaulsive family a happy birthday,

Take a look at Logan Paul's post:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul 3 years

300+ episodes

3.5M subscribers



happy third birthday IMPAULSIVE family ❤️ 3 years 300+ episodes3.5M subscribershappy third birthday IMPAULSIVE family ❤️ https://t.co/IQYVUhMYQ1

'The Problem Child' responded to Logan's tweet and congratulated his brother along with co-hosts of the podcast George Janko and Mike Majlak.

"Good job kiddo"

Take a look at Jake Paul's message below:

As mentioned by Logan Paul in his tweet, the podcast has now been running for three years. With over 300 episodes, it is one of the most watched podcasts in the world. Jake Paul has appeared multiple times on the show and is the show's most recurring guest. His appearances are mostly right before or after his fights.

Jake Paul is scheduled to fight Tyson Fury's younger brother Tommy on December 18th and fans can expect to see 'The Problem Child' back on the podcast around the same time.

Watch Jake Paul's Impaulsive appearance before his fight with Tyron Woodley:

Will Jake Paul ever fight Logan Paul?

Jake and Logan Paul have made waves since entering the world of boxing. The goal is clear for the brothers, to put on the biggest shows in the world. To do the same, the possibility of Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul has always been on the table.

However, their parents are not the biggest fans of that idea. Logan Paul recently spoke to SecondsOut about the possibility of fighting his own brother. During the course of the interview Logan Paul was interrupted by his father, Greg Paul, who made it clear that the fight was off the table.

"No, you're not going to fight him. Look, anybody who thinks these guys are going to fight. I will f**k them up" Said Greg Paul

Watch Logan Paul's full interview with SecondsOut below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

At this point in time, it is unlikely that the two will agree to fight each other. However, there is no denying the fact that a bout between the two could be one of the biggest shows ever.

Edited by David Andrew