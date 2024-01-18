"Jake Paul crying while reading this" - Fans react as His Excellency Turki Alalshikh plans to shun YouTube boxing in Saudi Arabia

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh recently took to social media to share his thoughts on the boxing scene in Saudi Arabia. He plainly stated that he would not host an event showcasing YouTubers fighting in the squared circle.

Over the past few years, influencer boxing has established itself as a significant segment of the sport thanks to high-profile social media stars like Jake Paul and KSI. While YouTubers and influencers may not be as skilled as professional boxers, their massive online audience undoubtedly helps sell their fights. As a result, many such influencer boxing events have made major pay-per-view sales.

While many believe influencer boxing could help bring more attention to the sport, others dismiss such notions and see such events as attention-seeking gimmicks. It appears Saudi Arabia's Chairman of General Authority for Entertainment is among the latter.

Boxing reporter Michael Benson recently took to X to share Alalshikh's quotes (via DAZN Boxing) regarding setting up events centered around YouTubers in Saudi Arabia. Benson wrote:

"His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has said he will not bring any more YouTube boxing to Saudi Arabia: “Please, we don't want any YouTuber fights again. I want fighters, this is what I support. For me, inside my heart, I want the fighters."

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to roast YouTubers like Paul and to share their thoughts on Alalshikh's statement.

When Jake Paul lauded Turki Alalshikh for setting up 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event

Last month, the world of boxing was treated to an absolute blockbuster event in Saudi Arabia. Billed as the 'Day of Reckoning' card, the event showcased two heavyweight juggernauts, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, competing in separate high-profile bouts.

Given that Alalshikh is also credited with booking the massive Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match, Jake Paul took to X and praised His Excellency for his efforts. The YouTuber lauded Alalshikh for bringing new opportunities for boxers and wrote:

"If you don’t love this, then you don’t love boxing! @Turki_alalshikh and KSA are giving fighters massive opportunities and breaking down promoter walls."

