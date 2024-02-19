Jake Paul dangles $20 million payday to rope in Tommy Fury for rematch, discloses trilogy offer featuring MMA crossover bout

Jake Paul is set to make his return to the boxing ring next month when he faces Ryan Bourland in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The social media personality recently revealed that he is hoping to avenge the only loss of his career and has offered Tommy Fury a $20 million payday for a rematch in boxing and a trilogy in mixed martial arts.

Speaking to Marc Raimondi of ESPN ahead of his next bout, Paul was asked if a rematch will happen this year. He responded, saying:

"I don't think so, to be honest. I think he is not very serious about the fight and actually making it happen and too unrealistic in terms of offers and finances. He thinks he's his brother and his dad is delusional in terms of what he's actually worth... It's hard to get that across these hard-headed people who aren't very good at business and don't understand the way and the landscape of boxing."

He continued:

"I think there's a massive fear of, not only losing, but they're just trying to be unrealistic about the numbers, which again, maybe, those two go hand in hand. We all know everyone tries to price themselves out if they don't really want to fight and hide behind that. I think that's where things are, but regardless, I'm on a different mission to become world champion. All doors for Tommy lead to me. I can do whatever I want."

Nakisa Bidarian, who founded MVP Promotions alongside Paul, added:

"He's willing to fight him in boxing and if Jake wins, he's willing to enter the SmartCage in PFL with Tommy. There's a path there where it's close to $20 million in guaranteed money."

Paul claimed that Fury has not brought anything to the table in negotiations. It is unclear if the latter has any interest in a rematch or in venturing into mixed martial arts.

Eddie Hearn claims Wayne Rooney would beat Jake Paul in a boxing match

Wayne Rooney is regarded as one of the best soccer players of his generation. Eddie Hearn recently revealed that he believes the Manchester United legend would defeat Jake Paul in a boxing match. Michael Benson of talkSPORT shared the Matchroom Sport chairman's comments, tweeting:

"Eddie Hearn has said he believes Wayne Rooney would beat Jake Paul in a boxing match: “He used to box, he was actually an amateur, he knows how to look after himself… Wayne Rooney vs Jake Paul at Old Trafford is a huge event - and I’d back Rooney to win it.” [ @DAZNBoxing ]"

It is unclear if Rooney would have any interest in boxing Paul or vice versa. The former has never professionally boxed, while the latter holds an 8-1 professional record since debuting in 2020.