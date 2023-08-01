Jake Paul documentary: 'The Problem Child's’ NSFW promo for Netflix project receives hilarious fan reactions - "Jeffrey Dahmer cameo"

Jake Paul took to Twitter to promote both his Netflix documentary, as well as his upcoming fight with Nate Diaz. 'The Problem Child' tweeted:

"Jake Paul The Problem Child is now streaming on Netflix globally. Show me another boxer that packs this punch? Nate won’t see it coming."

Check out Jake Paul's tweet here:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Show me another boxer that packs this punch? Nate won’t see it coming. Jake Paul The Problem Child is now streaming on Netflix globally.Show me another boxer that packs this punch? Nate won’t see it coming. pic.twitter.com/7k1TCoYJIY

Fans took the opportunity to react to Paul's Netflix documentary. One user, @Rx_605 posted a screenshot of Jake's brother, Logan Paul, presumably from the documentary, alongside the comment:

"Jeffery Dahmer cameo"

@TristanGHill said:

"imma put 5k on you this weekend brother, if you lose I will have to flee the country"

Tristan @TristanGHill @jakepaul @betr imma put 5k on you this weekend brother, if you lose I will have to flee the country

User @Michael75121550 also commented on Paul's documentary, saying:

"Jake Paul I just watched it and it was the memorial moment"

MichaelReinhardt @Michael75121550 @jakepaul Jake Paul I just watched it and it was the memorial moment

@Petrograde2 called out the Pauls, saying:

"Have you paid all those people you scammed?"

This was a reference to the crypto venture spearheaded by Logan Paul.

Salacious B. Crumb @Petrograde2 @jakepaul Have you paid all those people you scammed?

@RealLordVolde had positive things to say on the documentary. They tweeted:

"It was amazing. Really shows people why his villian act is all a PR stunt."

Lord volde @RealLordVolde @jakepaul It was amazing. Really shows people why his villian act is all a PR stunt.

Opinions on the documentary were split, however. @vybzarehigh said:

"Gave it a thumbs down as soon as it appeared. would rather watch the ceiling"

vybz @vybzarehigh would rather watch the ceiling @jakepaul Gave it a thumbs down as soon as it appeared.would rather watch the ceiling

Jake Paul set to box Nate Diaz on August 5th, predicts KO win

Paul vs Diaz is one of the most hotly anticipated fights of the year. The pair will square off in the boxing ring, with the contest scheduled for 10 rounds. It will take place at a weight limit of 185 lbs.

Diaz, who typically fought at lightweight in the UFC, will be moving up to a higher weight class. Paul, on the other hand, fought Tommy Fury last at the same weight of 185 lbs.

Paul took to Twitter to promote the fight, and predicted a KO victory. He said:

"7 sleeps till I sleep a man."

Jake Paul @jakepaul 7 sleeps till I sleep a man.

He didn't stop there, however. He went on to add that he is bringing a 'kill or be killed' mentality into this fight, and will chase the finish if the opportunity presents itself.

He added on Twitter:

"Fight week. I’m going in there to kill or be killed."