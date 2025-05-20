Jake Paul gets 100% real on potential Gervonta Davis clash, outlines one condition for fight negotiations to continue

Jake Paul recently reiterated his desire to take on Gervonta Davis. Paul also discussed the details of the potential boxing contest, making it a widely anticipated one among combat sports fans.

Davis was among the many who chastised Paul for facing an older opponent in Mike Tyson last year and called out the 28-year-old for a boxing contest. In response, Paul agreed to face Davis during his post-fight press conference.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Paul discussed facing Davis. Notably, earlier this year, veteran reporter Dan Rafael claimed that there were talks about a possible fight between the two, but it was called off when Davis failed to defeat Lamont Roach Jr. earlier this year.

''I mean that was on the 1 yard line as well, but he has to rematch Lamont Roach. He wants to get that back and then we'll be back in discussions with Mr. Gervonta. This is the nature of boxing, you have massive fights on the one-yard line and things just fall through...I never really thought Tank was that good... I always saw so many holes in his game. To me it wasn't that surprising that someone finally gave him some good work.''

Paul then revealed that his fight against Davis would be held at 195 pounds, making it an exhibition contest due to the weight difference between them.

''195, it would be an exhibition match. 10, three minute rounds. No restrictions, just the fact that we couldn't actually get it professionally santioned.''

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Paul is set to make his return against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

Meanwhile, Davis is scheduled to face Roach Jr. on Aug. 16 in Las Vegas after their initial encounter ended in a draw.

Jake Paul wants to face Tommy Fury in a rematch

Jake Paul is interested in a potential rematch with Tommy Fury after their first meeting marked the only defeat in his professional career. The two met in 2023, which ended in a split decision loss for Paul.

In the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul took shots at Fury, saying:

''Man, I just can't wait to get back in there with this guy...Now it's been three years since then and it's just night and day and he hasn't gotten any better, right?...Seriously, I can't wait to get in there with him...I think the fury fight will happen in the next 12 months''

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

