Jake Paul gets 100% real about potentially fighting brother Logan Paul under MMA rules

Jake Paul recently expressed his thoughts on a fight against his brother Logan Paul under MMA rules. The two brothers have always supported each other in one another's fights.

In 2023, 'The Problem Child' signed a contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), aiming to make his MMA debut in the future. Jake has teased matchups against several top MMA fighters, including Alex Pereira and Conor McGregor. Amidst that, he is yet to make his MMA debut.

During a recent sit-down interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, the 28-year-old boxer was asked if he could ever see himself fighting his older brother Logan in the future. In response, Jake said:

"I'm guessing that's very real. For him, that would level the playing field because we both have never done MMA... I'd be down to do it just for fun, but I don't think it would ever happen."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

When UFC star Dricus du Plessis showered praises on Jake Paul

Since his debut as a professional boxer in 2020, Jake Paul has gained a lot of popularity. Not only has he beaten a few big names in the combat sports world, but he has also received attention for calling out the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua for fights.

About a year ago, Dricus du Plessis, UFC's middleweight champion, gave his thoughts on 'The Problem Child' during an appearance on the Shadow Banned podcast. In his view, Paul was making a name for himself for a reason, and he credited his unique character in the world of boxing for his growing fame, saying:

"My man's making money. That's what I respect. He is fighting, he's getting better every fight. He is getting better. He's not a sh*t boxer, make no mistake. But take the route that you need to be taking. To hate him for no reason, it's uncool. To hate the fact that he's getting paid more than all the other fighters, call it jealousy if you will, and there's a part of me that probably is, I just know if we had to box each other, it wouldn't be a fight."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (59:04):

