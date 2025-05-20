  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Jake Paul gets 100% real about potentially fighting brother Logan Paul under MMA rules

Jake Paul gets 100% real about potentially fighting brother Logan Paul under MMA rules

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified May 20, 2025 03:04 GMT
Jake Paul talks about a potential MMA fight against Logan Paul. [Image courtesy: @jakepaul on Instagram]
Jake Paul talks about a potential MMA fight against Logan Paul. [Image courtesy: @jakepaul on Instagram]

Jake Paul recently expressed his thoughts on a fight against his brother Logan Paul under MMA rules. The two brothers have always supported each other in one another's fights.

Ad

In 2023, 'The Problem Child' signed a contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), aiming to make his MMA debut in the future. Jake has teased matchups against several top MMA fighters, including Alex Pereira and Conor McGregor. Amidst that, he is yet to make his MMA debut.

During a recent sit-down interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, the 28-year-old boxer was asked if he could ever see himself fighting his older brother Logan in the future. In response, Jake said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm guessing that's very real. For him, that would level the playing field because we both have never done MMA... I'd be down to do it just for fun, but I don't think it would ever happen."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Ad

When UFC star Dricus du Plessis showered praises on Jake Paul

Since his debut as a professional boxer in 2020, Jake Paul has gained a lot of popularity. Not only has he beaten a few big names in the combat sports world, but he has also received attention for calling out the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua for fights.

Ad

About a year ago, Dricus du Plessis, UFC's middleweight champion, gave his thoughts on 'The Problem Child' during an appearance on the Shadow Banned podcast. In his view, Paul was making a name for himself for a reason, and he credited his unique character in the world of boxing for his growing fame, saying:

"My man's making money. That's what I respect. He is fighting, he's getting better every fight. He is getting better. He's not a sh*t boxer, make no mistake. But take the route that you need to be taking. To hate him for no reason, it's uncool. To hate the fact that he's getting paid more than all the other fighters, call it jealousy if you will, and there's a part of me that probably is, I just know if we had to box each other, it wouldn't be a fight."
Ad

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (59:04):

youtube-cover
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications