Jake Paul gets humbled by Dillon Danis online for bold Canelo Alvarez claim

Jake Paul has been humbled by Dillon Danis after making a bold claim about a potential match against Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez returned to the squared circle this past weekend against Jermell Charlo to defend his undisputed super-middleweight championship. Alvarez did so with relative ease, and while Charlo was expected to trouble the Mexican, it looked like he was there just to survive barely.

Reacting to the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo, Jake Paul stated that Charlo isn't using his power. Further, 'The Problem Child' also made a bold claim by saying:

"Yeah, Charlo is not really giving him anything. Not really giving him that power. Wait until Canelo gets my power you know, just wait, brother."

Responding to what Paul had to say, Dillon Danis clapped back at 'The Problem Child' and said:

"You got schooled by Tommy Fury and went life and death with Nate Diaz."

Jake Paul has expressed his desire to fight Canelo Alvarez multiple times now. While the Mexican seemed to be least interested in a fight against Paul earlier, he has changed his stance and seems open for an exhibition bout after he is done fighting professionally.

Former boxing champion Amir Khan wants to fight Jake Paul

Over the years, 'The Problem Child' has made quite the name for himself in the sport of boxing, and many notable names from the sport have been open to fight him, including the former light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan.

During an appearance on the radio program Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Amanda, Amir Khan revealed that he's not a big fan of Paul's personality and would love to "beat him up":

"Jake Paul, he gets on my nerves a little bit. I think the way he conducts himself, the way he acts and he’s just full of himself as well and he thinks he can fight. He’s only been boxing for like a year, so yeah, I’d love to fight him. He’s been very lucky though, he's had some good wins against MMA fighters, he’s a little bit heavier than me but I don’t mind putting the pounds on just to beat him up."

Catch his comments in the clip below:

