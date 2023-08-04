Jake Paul gets phone call about Nate Diaz suing him for presser brawl despite his team swinging first - "B*tch a*s wannabe gangsters"

The intense rivalry between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz just took another turn. After their teams came to blows during their heated pre-fight face-off, Paul revealed that the Stockton slugger has opted to take legal action against the YouTuber-turned-boxer's team.

Diaz is slated to make his professional boxing debut against Paul at the American Airlines Center in Dallas this weekend. Considering that the two men dislike each other, the build-up to this fight has been radioactive. While Paul has tried to fire up Diaz with personal insults and nasty jibes, the former UFC star purposely maintained a stoic attitude for the most part.

Things came to a violent climax when Jake Paul and Nate Diaz faced off after their recent presser. Soon after they sized each other up, their teams got into an altercation that reportedly resulted in one person being hospitalized.

In a recent video uploaded to his Youtube channel, Paul revealed that Diaz's team is now trying to sue him for the brawl. Speaking on the phone, he said:

"These little b**ch-made wannabe gangsters. They're already trying to send lawyers? [Yes, Nate's legal representation]. B**chass wannabe gangsters... The guy who swung first on Nate's team, who initiated the brawl, got pieced up and needs stitches... Now they're trying to claim assault."

Catch Paul's comments below (17:00):

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: 'The Problem Child' predicts the outcome of upcoming boxing match

Jake Paul has finally revealed his prediction for his highly anticipated boxing match against Nate Diaz. 'The Problem Child' is looking to rebound from his last defeat against Tommy Fury and recently claimed he'd score a fifth-round knockout victory in his next bout.

Paul previously outboxed several notable MMA personalities like Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren. However, many believe that Diaz poses a unique challenge to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Citing his incredible gas tank and legendary durability, Nate Diaz is unlike any opponent Jake Paul has previously faced.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Paul said:

"My prediction is a fifth-round knockout... I’m not concerned. I know I want it more, and I know what I did in training, and we had people that mimic exactly how he fights. And yeah, he’s going to maybe land a couple of punches, that’s the name of the game. That only wakes me up. I’m going to get hit and hit him harder, and keep on going and weather the storm and end his career.”

Watch the full interview below: