Jake Paul gives 5-word-reaction as girlfriend Jutta Leerdam creates Madame Tussauds history

Jake Paul is clearly smitten by his girlfriend, Dutch speed skating partner Jutta Leerdam.

Leerdam recently made history as the first female athlete with a wax figure in the current sport zone at the world-renowned Madame Tussauds Museum in Amsterdam. The life-size wax figure commemorated the 24-year-old Olympian's achievements as a three-time world champion in speed skating.

Jutta Leerdam posted pictures of herself next to her wax figurine at the famous museum on Instagram. Jake Paul couldn't help but post an adorable comment for his partner.

She captioned her post:

"Yesterday was so surreal."

Taking to the comments section under her post, 'The Problem Child' wrote:

"I can't believe you're real."

Meanwhile, Jake Paul has a boxing match against Nate Diaz coming up on August 5. The 26-year-old Cleaveland native is set to welcome the Stockton slugger to the squared ring at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Paul has a professional boxing record of 6-1 and has defeated former UFC stars like Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Ben Askren. In February, he faced Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia and lost a split decision to boxing legend Tyson Fury's younger half-brother.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam discuss being in a relationship while being professional athletes

As full-time professional athletes, it's no surprise that Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam face some unusual challenges while dating each other. Apart from their fame in the sporting world, both have millions of followers on social media and considerable influence as pop culture icons.

During an episode of the "BS w/ Jake Paul" podcast in April, the two discussed the various hurdles they face in their dating life. As an Olympian, Leerdam outlined the problems she faced in her love life and said:

"I have a super busy life. I'm traveling all the time... I wouldn't recommend it [dating a fellow Olympian]. Because it's a small world and you're 24/7 together... Your private life isn't private anymore."

When Paul was asked if he found dating as a professional boxer hard, he stated:

"Definitely, definitely. It's a selfish lifestyle. You have to focus on yourself. We were kinda talking about this, like, you kinda have to put your career first."

Watch the full episode below:

Paul and Leerdam reportedly met through Instagram late last year after the former broke up with his longtime girlfriend Julia Rose. The new couple are often seen sharing pictures with each other on social media.

Poll : 0 votes