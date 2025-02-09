Jake Paul gives cryptic reaction as Canelo Alvarez's next fight is announced, and it's neither him nor Terence Crawford: "Bent the knee"

Rumors of a clash between Jake Paul and boxing star Canelo Alvarez had been doing the rounds recently. Thre were also talks of the Mexican possibly sharing the ring with Terence Crawford. But it seems like neither of those fights would become a reality anytime soon.

It was recently announced that Alvarez had signed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh. The 34-year-old will now face William Scull in a super-middleweight clash for the WBC, WBO, Ring, IBF and WBA titles. The clash will take place on May 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Jake Paul did not take kindly to the fight announcement and posted a cryptic message on social media, seemingly aimed at Alvarez. 'The Problem Child' took a dig at the boxing star and shared that he was working towards finalising his next boxing outing.

"Done with this little money chasing, no respect having nut. Bent the knee and became just like the rest. Working on finalizing the next fight."

Paul's promotion 'Most Valuable Promotions' also uploaded a clip to their X account where the 28-year-old can be seen dancing to Mexican music. In the clip, Paul sends a message to Alvarez, saying:

"Canelo, I'm coming, my p*ta!"

In another post, Paul accused the Mexican of avoiding a fight against him and called him a 'slave'.

"Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me Jake Paul and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil. It's not surprising when his whole career, he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring. I'm the new face of boxing. You cannot have the biggest fight of 2025 without my name involved. When all your events tank and lose money, you will realize who the king of the sport is."

Alvarez released a video of his own where he asked his fans not to pay heed to Paul's antics.

