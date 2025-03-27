Jake Paul gives scathing response to Tommy Fury's jab about Anthony Joshua fight

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury appear to have no love lost, as their feud has brought them back into the spotlight. Paul has recently responded to Fury's jab, which came after the Brit mocked the celebrity YouTuber turned boxer for his potential fight against Anthony Joshua.

Ad

Paul, who is looking for his next opponent, called out Joshua for a possible boxing matchup. In his podcast last week, the 28-year-old expressed confidence in his abilities and vowed to knock out the former heavyweight champion.

This prompted a reaction from Fury, who posted an Instagram story aimed at Paul. The 25-year-old stated that the American influencer couldn't beat him when the two fought in 2023. He mocked the latter's intentions to knock out Joshua, saying:

Ad

Trending

''Good morning, guys. I just wanted to give a little opinion on everything I've been seeing on social media lately. Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua. I just wanted to come on here and remind everybody that, that bum couldn't beat me. When I beat him, I had a broken hand. I had one hand and he still lost. Jake Paul, I'm still your daddy and everybody weighing this fight up, don't bother because it ain't worth a shilling. And the loss will always be there Mr. Paul. Take it easy and have a good day.''

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Screenshot of Tommy Fury's Instagram story

In response, Paul took to X and emphasized his growth in the world of boxing by signing British super-bantamweight Ramla Ali to his Most Valuable Promotions, writing:

Ad

''Tommy Fumbles Fury… The ship has sailed mate. I’m trying to build the sport. You are trying to make a payday and hit the pub. No judgement. We are just different.''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paul and Fury faced each other in February 2023, where the latter secured a split decision win.

Jake Paul makes wild claims about Conor McGregor

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor attended Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration ceremony earlier this year, and things appeared to be sorted out between them.

However, Paul has once again targeted McGregor following their meeting at the US Capitol. In a recent interview with New York Post Sports, the 28-year-old claimed that McGregor was intoxicated during the event, saying:

Ad

''A lot of people were upset that there wasn’t much sh*t talkBut when someone’s that short, I render them as a child. So, I didn’t feel the need to impose any threat towards this mini Irish child... He was definitely on crack like Amanda Bynes. So, you know, you don’t poke the bear when someone’s a little schizo.”

Ad

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (3:15):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.