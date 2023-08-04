Jake Paul issues one-word reaction after Tristan Tate predicts fight against Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul are scheduled to face off in a high-voltage boxing bout at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on August 5. Social media influencer and former kickboxer Tristan Tate has also weighed in on the Nate vs. Paul showdown, which evoked a one-word reaction from Jake Paul, saying:

"fax."

Check out their tweets below:

Tristan Tate's Tweet

Paul's response

The YouTuber turned boxer will be returning to the squared circle after suffering the first loss of his career against Tommy Fury by a split decision in February this year. Nate Diaz, before leaving the UFC, defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 by submission.

Paul has faced and defeated Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva in the past. Diaz is also a major fighter with an MMA background who Jake will be facing on August 5. While there are a considerable number of people in the MMA world who are rooting for Diaz, Tristan Tate has chosen Jake Paul over him to win the boxing bout.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz strip naked for the weigh-in

In one of the most anticipated and exciting bouts of this year, both Jake Paul and Nate Diaz had to bare it all in order to match the stipulated weight on the scale. The weigh-in didn't go as smoothly as planned, as both fighters struggled to make the 185-pound limit. Paul weighed 186.2 pounds, and he was clocked at 186.4 pounds.

The official scale was also adjusted, as it was recording fighters a few pounds underweight during the initial stages of the weigh-in, causing confusion. The weigh-in drama aside, the two will finally face off on August 5, with both fighters boasting of knocking each other out. 'The Problem Child' has in the past called out the Stockton native, claiming that he is a better fighter and that he'd expose Nate Diaz in the ring. Diaz, in return, has retorted back by resolving to teach Paul a lesson and saying that he will make him quit, as he did with Conor McGregor.

Watch the video below: