  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Jake Paul lauds Anderson Silva as UFC legend faces Chris Weidman on Paul vs. Davis card

Jake Paul lauds Anderson Silva as UFC legend faces Chris Weidman on Paul vs. Davis card

By Saiyed Adeem Karim
Modified Oct 17, 2025 04:47 GMT
Jake Paul v Anderson Silva - Source: Getty
Anderson Silva (L) and Jake Paul (R) after their boxing bout (Source: Getty)

Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman will reignite their rivalry this time in the boxing ring. Most Valuable Promotions confirmed that the ex-UFC stars will box on the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis card, which will be streamed on Netflix.

Ad

The event will be held on 14 November, and Jake Paul praised ‘The Spider.’ Silva is considered one of the greatest UFC athletes of all time, and Paul echoed those sentiments.

He posted a Portuguese message on X, which, when translated, brought up how Silva should be in the top five of any MMA list.

“If Anderson Silva isn't in your top 5 of all time, you don't know jack about MMA.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

Ad

Silva is a former UFC middleweight champion, and the Brazilian still holds the record for the longest championship reign in the promotion’s history.

The 50-year-old is also a UFC Hall of Famer and has won several accolades in his career. However, Chris Weidman has two wins over Silva. The first one, at UFC 162, shocked the world. The American knocked Silva out and claimed the middleweight title.

The second fight had a more gruesome ending for Silva. Weidman checked a leg kick from the Brazilian, which caused Silva’s leg to break, leading to another loss for ‘The Spider.’

Ad

Anderson Silva’s bid to exorcise Chris Weidman demons

Silva was unable to get back to his best after the losses to Weidman. The UFC legend only won one fight from the next seven that followed. His last bout for the UFC was against Uriah Hall in 2020.

Silva will be keen on getting some revenge on 14 November. Weidman has already started the trash-talking, and in a recent post by Most Valuable Promotions, he called himself the “original Spider killer.”

Ad

Weidman added that he was undefeated in boxing, while Silva doesn’t have the best of boxing records.

The Brazilian lost his last boxing fight, which was against Jake Paul. Silva also lost his first professional boxing bout to Osmar Luiz Teixeira in 1998.

He has had a couple of big wins in his boxing career. 'The Spider' defeated another former UFC champion, Tito Ortiz. Silva has three boxing wins in his career and will be keen on making Weidman his fourth win.

About the author
Saiyed Adeem Karim

Saiyed Adeem Karim

Twitter icon

Saiyed Adeem Karim is the MMA CM for Sportskeeda and started his sportswriting journey right here.

He started his career working for one of India's biggest FMCG companies. He has also worked in creative agencies, and several of his copies have been used in a range of promotions and advertisements.

Saiyed has written for several football sites between his SK stints. He also wrote WWE and MMA articles before managing teams at Mediareferee/Soccersouls.

When he isn't managing the MMA and Boxing teams at SK, Saiyed tries to relax by playing a ton of FIFA and Racing games.

Saiyed is also a big football and F1 fan and has been supporting Liverpool and McLaren since the late 90s.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications