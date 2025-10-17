Jake Paul lauds Anderson Silva as UFC legend faces Chris Weidman on Paul vs. Davis card

Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman will reignite their rivalry this time in the boxing ring. Most Valuable Promotions confirmed that the ex-UFC stars will box on the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis card, which will be streamed on Netflix.The event will be held on 14 November, and Jake Paul praised ‘The Spider.’ Silva is considered one of the greatest UFC athletes of all time, and Paul echoed those sentiments.He posted a Portuguese message on X, which, when translated, brought up how Silva should be in the top five of any MMA list.“If Anderson Silva isn't in your top 5 of all time, you don't know jack about MMA.”Check out Jake Paul's post below:Silva is a former UFC middleweight champion, and the Brazilian still holds the record for the longest championship reign in the promotion’s history.The 50-year-old is also a UFC Hall of Famer and has won several accolades in his career. However, Chris Weidman has two wins over Silva. The first one, at UFC 162, shocked the world. The American knocked Silva out and claimed the middleweight title.The second fight had a more gruesome ending for Silva. Weidman checked a leg kick from the Brazilian, which caused Silva’s leg to break, leading to another loss for ‘The Spider.’Anderson Silva’s bid to exorcise Chris Weidman demonsSilva was unable to get back to his best after the losses to Weidman. The UFC legend only won one fight from the next seven that followed. His last bout for the UFC was against Uriah Hall in 2020.Silva will be keen on getting some revenge on 14 November. Weidman has already started the trash-talking, and in a recent post by Most Valuable Promotions, he called himself the “original Spider killer.”Weidman added that he was undefeated in boxing, while Silva doesn’t have the best of boxing records.The Brazilian lost his last boxing fight, which was against Jake Paul. Silva also lost his first professional boxing bout to Osmar Luiz Teixeira in 1998.He has had a couple of big wins in his boxing career. 'The Spider' defeated another former UFC champion, Tito Ortiz. Silva has three boxing wins in his career and will be keen on making Weidman his fourth win.