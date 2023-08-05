"Jake Paul looks scared" - Final faceoff between Nate Diaz and jake Paul ends in a kick attempt as former UFC fighter steps in between

The final faceoff between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul was as fiery as their previous face-to-face meetings.

The former UFC star is set to make his professional boxing debut against 'The Problem Child' at the American Airlines Center in Dallas this weekend. Paul and Diaz recently got the opportunity to size each other up for the last time before they entered the ring.

After months of exchanging nasty verbal shots at each other, it was unsurprising to see Nate Diaz try to intimidate Jake Paul with a kick. However, former UFC star Chael Sonnen stepped in before things turned ugly.

@MMAJunkie tweeted a video of the incident. Fans took to the post's comments section to express their reactions.

One fan observed Paul's reaction to Diaz attempting a kick and wrote:

"Jake Paul looks scared to get close to Nate."

Jamie Brown @jamie60331072 @MMAJunkie @jakepaul @NateDiaz209 Jake Paul looks scared to get close to Nate 🤣🤣

Another fan jokingly predicted:

"Nate 1000% throws a kick in the fight, lol."

One user boldly claimed:

"NDA getting it done. 6th round KO."

One fan hilariously speculated:

"Nate’s gonna take him down and choke him out then scream “ I don’t care, motherf***rs."

One user wrote:

"Sonnen almost had a heart attack. Getting old fast."

Another user wrote:

"Jake Paul by KO."

One fan opined:

"Jake is trying so hard to sell this fight, and Nate just wants it to be over with."

Sean O'Malley on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match

Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on the upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match. While the UFC bantamweight star claimed he'd love to side with the MMA icon, he could see the controversial YouTuber securing a knockout victory.

While the Stockton native makes his first combat sports outing since leaving the UFC back in September last year, 'The Problem Child' is looking to redeem his last defeat against Tommy Fury. Their fight is slated to go ten rounds at 185 pounds.

In a recent episode of the BrO'Malley Show, Sean O'Malley shared his thoughts on the matchup. He said:

"The thing about Nate is that... He has good head movement, he can take a shot... Nate is a fu*king gangster a legend in the UFC, and I'd hate to see him go get knocked out. But I like Jake, and I like Nate it's very hard, but I think Jake could put his lights out, I really do. Jake is looking in very good shape, he's coming off a loss, and he's hungry."