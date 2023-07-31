Jake Paul loses $1000 bet to UFC star in bizarre boxing challenge [VIDEO]

Jake Paul recently had a unique boxing challenge with Bo Nickal.

'The Problem Child' is set to return to the boxing ring this Saturday night on pay-per-view. Back for the first time since his loss to Tommy Fury in February, he will face former UFC star Nate Diaz in a high-profile clash.

On Paul's YouTube channel, he's documented his training camp. However, during training camp, he still had time to make a video with UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal. The former NCAA wrestling champion is seen as MMA's top prospect.

However, the wrestler is now one of the stars of Jake Paul's BETR brand. Nickal now has his own YouTube channel and series. In a recent episode, he decided to face the boxer in an interesting striking challenge.

By "striking challenge," the two put $1000 on the line, as they used a reflex handball. Essentially, the two put a headband on with a ball attached to it and tried to hit the ball as many times as possible. Sound pretty simple on the surface.

However, it was instead the UFC star who prevailed, scoring eight straight punches compared to Paul's six. Nonetheless, the whole competition was clearly good fun.

Jake Paul announces shock co-promotion between DAZN and ESPN

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz will be broadcast on not only DAZN but ESPN as well.

For what it's worth, 'The Problem Child' has jumped promotions on many occasions. First starting out on DAZN with Eddie Hearn, he then headed to the oft-forgotten Triller Fight Club.

After that, Paul started his promotional stable, called Most Valuable Promotions. However, he still needed a distributor and partnered with Showtime Boxing. Up until this year, he was with the company.

That was until February when he shockingly signed with ESPN to fight Tommy Fury. Paul suffered the first loss of his career that night by a split decision but again became a free agent. For his fight with Nate Diaz, again, he left and returned with DAZN.

However, on social media earlier today, Jake Paul announced that his fight will also be carried on ESPN. The move came as a bit of a surprise, as neither fighter is partnered with the company. That being said, Paul is signed with PFL as an MMA fighter, which broadcasts on ESPN.

Nonetheless, the cruiserweight clash somehow broke barriers to force the sides to work together. While it's rare to see any sort of co-promotion, they shockingly made a deal.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Shout out to DAZN for breaking barriers. Announced that Paul vs Diaz is also available on ESPN+ PPV in the US. What will they say now? #PaulDiaz Shout out to DAZN for breaking barriers. pic.twitter.com/1jVwOrOf3l