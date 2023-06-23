Jake Paul makes steamy comment under girlfriend Jutta Leerdam's swimsuit picture

YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul and girlfriend Jutta Leerdam, who is an Olympic speed skater, are not shy about their love for each other. Paul and Leerdam met in 2022 and have since been going steady, even doing podcasts and videos together.

Leerdam recently put out a picture on Instagram of her in a swimsuit, to which 'The Problem Child' responded with a steamy comment.

Here's what Jutta Leerdam posted.

Jake Paul replied with:

"Heating up."

Jutta Leerdam is a world champion speed skater, who has been competing professionally since 2016. Her greatest feat came at the 2022 Winter Olympics where she won two silver medals.

Jutta Leerdam at the Winter Olympics 2022, Day 13 [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

When Jutta Leerdam surprised Jake Paul with her knowledge of his boxing record

Jake Paul recently had his professional speed skating girlfriend Jutta Leerdam on his podcast. 'The Problem Child' played a game of trivia with his partner where he asked her a series of questions about himself.

One of those questions was about Paul's boxing record. Leerdam not only knew what his record is but also how many knockdowns and KOs he has scored in his professional boxing career. 'The Problem Child' was pleasantly surprised at his girlfriend knowing so much about his fighting career.

Skip to 10:40 for Paul's question to Leerdam:

Seeing her boyfriend's reaction, Jutta Leerdam said the following:

"Babe, I'm obsessed with you. I really am. I'm really invested. I watch everything about you. You know I watch everything about you. And I watch it multiple times."

'The Problem Child' said that he was Leerdam's number one fan, to which she replied:

"I really am [obsessed with you]. Like, in the morning when I wake up, I wake up, sometimes, extra early [with] excitement because [you] send me little vlogs. And every day, [you] send me videos of you guys just living life here. And, it feels like I'm really a part of your life."

One can safely assume that Leerdam will be live in attendance to support Jake Paul as he faces off against Nate Diaz in his eighth professional boxing fight. The 10-round bout will take place on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Jake Paul last fought Tommy Fury for eight rounds in Saudi Arabia in February this year. The fight was a grueling back-and-forth affair, which 'TNT' edged out via a split decision, handing Paul his first professional loss.

