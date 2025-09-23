Jake Paul mocks Gervonta Davis during faceoff, calls it “bring your kid to work day”

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis recently faced off ahead of their upcoming boxing match in November. Paul took to social media to share a clip of their staredown and took a shot at Davis in the caption.Davis and Paul are set to throw down in a highly anticipated exhibition boxing match on Nov. 14 in Miami. While Davis reigns as the WBA champion at 135 pounds, Paul weighed in at 200 pounds for his last fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. Given their significant size and weight difference, it's no surprise that the matchup has proved controversial among boxing fans.Ahead of their bout, Paul shared a clip of their pre-fight faceoff via an X post and fired a verbal shot at his next opponent, writing:&quot;Bring your kid to work day. November 14th. Miami, Florida.&quot;Davis is coming off a majority draw against Lamont Roach Jr. in June. The undefeated 30-year-old pugilist has an impressive 30-0 record. Meanwhile, Paul is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Chavez Jr. and has a professional record of 12-1, with Tommy Fury being responsible for his sole loss in February 2023.UFC veteran issues surprising preview for Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fightUFC icon Matt Brown recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight and claimed that 'Tank' could punish the former Disney star in the squared circle if he took his preparations seriously.In an interview with MMA Fighting (via @MMAFighting on X), Brown explained his take on the Davis-Paul fight and said:&quot;I tell you what we’re going to learn, if 'Tank' Davis takes it serious, 'Tank' Davis is going to beat his a*s. I just don’t know if 'Tank’s' going to take it serious. Mentally, I don’t know how checked out he’s been for a while, to be honest... I don’t know where he’s at mentally.&quot;He continued:&quot;But if he’s at the top of his game mentally, he should destroy Jake Paul easily. I say that because Tank has amazing defense. He’s little and he’s way faster. Jake is not good enough to catch him. Like Tank should be able to run circles around him and touch him up. He may not knock him out. He’s got 100 f*cking pounds on him, but [Tank] is going to touch him and he’s going to hurt him. He should not really get hit much in this fight.&quot;