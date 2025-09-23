  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Jake Paul mocks Gervonta Davis during faceoff, calls it “bring your kid to work day”

Jake Paul mocks Gervonta Davis during faceoff, calls it “bring your kid to work day”

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 23, 2025 03:49 GMT
Jake Paul (left) roasts Gervonta Davis (right) ahead of their upcoming fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Jake Paul (left) roasts Gervonta Davis (right) ahead of their upcoming fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis recently faced off ahead of their upcoming boxing match in November. Paul took to social media to share a clip of their staredown and took a shot at Davis in the caption.

Ad

Davis and Paul are set to throw down in a highly anticipated exhibition boxing match on Nov. 14 in Miami. While Davis reigns as the WBA champion at 135 pounds, Paul weighed in at 200 pounds for his last fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. Given their significant size and weight difference, it's no surprise that the matchup has proved controversial among boxing fans.

Ahead of their bout, Paul shared a clip of their pre-fight faceoff via an X post and fired a verbal shot at his next opponent, writing:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Bring your kid to work day. November 14th. Miami, Florida."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Davis is coming off a majority draw against Lamont Roach Jr. in June. The undefeated 30-year-old pugilist has an impressive 30-0 record. Meanwhile, Paul is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Chavez Jr. and has a professional record of 12-1, with Tommy Fury being responsible for his sole loss in February 2023.

UFC veteran issues surprising preview for Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight

UFC icon Matt Brown recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul fight and claimed that 'Tank' could punish the former Disney star in the squared circle if he took his preparations seriously.

Ad

In an interview with MMA Fighting (via @MMAFighting on X), Brown explained his take on the Davis-Paul fight and said:

"I tell you what we’re going to learn, if 'Tank' Davis takes it serious, 'Tank' Davis is going to beat his a*s. I just don’t know if 'Tank’s' going to take it serious. Mentally, I don’t know how checked out he’s been for a while, to be honest... I don’t know where he’s at mentally."
Ad

He continued:

"But if he’s at the top of his game mentally, he should destroy Jake Paul easily. I say that because Tank has amazing defense. He’s little and he’s way faster. Jake is not good enough to catch him. Like Tank should be able to run circles around him and touch him up. He may not knock him out. He’s got 100 f*cking pounds on him, but [Tank] is going to touch him and he’s going to hurt him. He should not really get hit much in this fight."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications