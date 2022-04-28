Jake Paul opens up on how he got involved in pushing women's boxing to the forefront - "This is insane"

Jake Paul has been vocal about bringing women's boxing to the forefront for quite some time now. Recently, 'The Problem Child' gave fans some insight into how he was propelled to get involved and try to bring a change in the sport.

Women's boxing has been around for a while now. However, female fighters have not been able to succeed on the same level as their male counterparts. Female boxers have been underpaid and overlooked for years and it is quite evident that something needs to change.

Interestingly, the driving force behind this change has come in the form of a rather unexpected individual, Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' has repeatedly voiced his concern regarding female fighters having been taken advantage of over the years.

Moreover, in an attempt to lead the way for change, Paul is co-promoting the upcoming Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor bout, in which both fighters will be earning a seven-figure payday.

Upon being asked why he got behind women's boxing during an interview with Seconds Out, Paul said:

"It really came when I met Amanda Serrano and she was telling me how little she was getting paid and getting taken advantage of, fighting for a thousand dollars, five hundred dollars and I was like, 'What? You're a seven-time world champion, seven-division world champion.' Excuse me, 'And you're making like peanuts, like you're a superstar, this is insane.' So just getting to know her and understanding her story, I was like, this doesn't make any sense, this needs to be changed."

Watch the full interview below:

Jake Paul accuses Canelo Alvarez for ducking David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo

'The Problem Child' has criticized Canelo Alvarez for ducking fights against David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo.

The Mexican is currently gearing up to fight Dmitry Bivol on May 7. However, he has been accused of ducking tough opponents and it looks like Paul agrees with this sentiment.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, the 25-year-old suggested that Canelo Alvarez is fighting guys that are relatively unknown:

"Canelo is ducking a lot of people. Fight Benavidez, fight Charlo, why aren't those fights happening and you know, he's not fighting any really big names, these guys are relatively unheard of. That's why I wanna get my hands on Canelo as well. I think that will be a massive, massive pay-per-view and massive, massive entertainment spectacle."

Watch the full interview below:

