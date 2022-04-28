Jake Paul reveals why he wants to fight Canelo Alvarez - "I wanna get my hands on Canelo"

Social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul has revealed the reason behind wanting to fight Canelo Alvarez.

'The Problem Child' made his pro-boxing debut nearly two years ago and has already attained a 5-0 record. While Paul is relatively new to the sport, he has his eyes set on Canelo Alvarez, who is arguably the best fighter on the planet.

Paul has talked about wanting to fight the pound-for-pound king on multiple occasions. However, he recently revealed the real reason for the same. During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, 'The Problem Child' suggested that Canelo Alvarez has been ducking big fights, which makes him want to fight the Mexican. Paul commented:

"Canelo is ducking a lot of people. Fight Benavidez, fight Charlo, why aren't those fights happening and you know, he's not fighting any really big names, these guys are relatively unheard of. That's why I wanna get my hands on Canelo as well. I think that will be a massive, massive pay-per-view and massive, massive entertainment spectacle."

Watch Paul's full interview below:

Jake Paul berates Tommy Fury and his father John Fury

'The Problem Child' recently had a few things to say about Tommy Fury and his father John Fury. 'TNT' secured his eighth professional win against Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte.

Following his win, Tommy Fury was quick to call out his long-time rival Jake Paul for a boxing fight. Speaking about the callout, 'The Problem Child' suggested that Fury was a "delusional kid" and further went on to take shots at his father John Fury.

During an interview with Seconds Out, Jake Paul said:

"No one can beat me, so how is this 22-year-old delusional kid who thinks he's his brother, you know. He really thinks he's his brother. He has the ego of his brother, he has the bravado of his brother, but he fights like s**t, like his dad. His dad was a s***ty fighter, not that many people know but you can go type in John Fury getting knocked out multiple times, it's all over YouTube."

Watch the interview below:

