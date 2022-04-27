Jake Paul says Tommy Fury is "s**t like his dad" John Fury

Jake Paul did not hold back in his assessment of Tommy Fury's skills. 'The Problem Child' even berated the Englishman's father, John Fury.

Paul's long-running rivalry with the Fury family almost culminated in a scheduled boxing match on December 18th last year. Tommy Fury was forced to pull out of the fight due to medical issues, and Paul's resentment towards the Fury clan subsequently increased.

In a recent interview with SecondsOut, the YouTuber-turned-boxer said:

"No one can beat me, so how is this 22-year-old delusional kid who thinks he's his brother, you know. He really thinks he's his brother. He has the ego of his brother, he has the bravado of his brother, but he fights like s**t, like his dad. His dad was a s***ty fighter, not that many people know but you can go type in John Fury getting knocked out multiple times, it's all over YouTube."

Watch the interview below:

John Fury was a professional boxer with a record of 8 wins, 4 losses and 1 no contest. He is better known for being the father of WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

Tommy Fury is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight. Immediately after his bout, he wasted no time in calling 'The Problem Child' out.

Jake Paul trashed Tommy Fury's latest win over Daniel Bocianski

Jake Paul was not very impressed by Tommy Fury's unanimous decision win over Daniel Bocianski on April 23rd. 'TNT' took on a tough Polish fighter in Bocianski on the undercard of the Fury vs. Whyte event at Wembley Stadium. While the Brit was dominant throughout the fight, he was unable to score a knockout and fans were disappointed with his performance.

Here's what 'The Problem Child' had to say about Fury's performance, via Ariel Helwani:

“Congrats on beating a 10-1 fighter. But that stadium was empty. When I fight the stadium is full. When Tommy fights no one gives a fuck. And that’s in his home country. Let’s see how Anderson Silva’s event does.”

Jake Paul seems least interested in fighting Tommy Fury and is looking forward to watching Anderson Silva fight. 'The Spider' is currently set to take on former Brazillian MMA fighter Bravo Machado on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore event in Dubai.

