Jake Paul claims "no one gives a f***" about Tommy Fury; instead keeping an eye on Anderson Silva

Jake Paul is seemingly unimpressed with his longtime rival Tommy Fury’s latest victory. Paul has asserted that he’d be interested in facing MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva rather than Fury.

Tommy Fury defeated Daniel Bocianski on points earlier tonight in the opening fight of the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte PPV event. Following his dominant performance against Bocianski, Fury called out Jake Paul. 'TNT' went as far as vowing to end Paul’s boxing career.

In an interview, Ariel Helwani later asked Paul for his thoughts on Fury’s win over Bocianski. ‘The Problem Child’ responded by jibing at Fury, indicating that he’d pursue a fight against Silva instead:

“Congrats on beating a 10-1 fighter. But that stadium was empty. When I fight the stadium is full. When Tommy fights no one gives a f***. And that’s in his home country. Let’s see how Anderson Silva’s event does.”

Paul’s referring to the Silva matchup believed to be his upcoming fight against fellow MMA veteran Bruno Machado in a 194-pound catchweight boxing bout.

The Silva-Machado matchup will take place on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Dan Moore exhibition boxing event at the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai, UAE, on May 14. Paul, for his part, has claimed that he plans to return to the ring in August. It remains unclear as to who he'll face in his upcoming fight.

John McCarthy urges Jake Paul to fight Anderson Silva next

Regardless of his incredible star power and box office draw, the fact remains that Jake Paul (5-0) is still an up-and-comer in the professional boxing realm. Paul’s known to face older mainly retired MMA fighters in the boxing ring – something for which he’s earned widespread criticism.

Former MMA referee John McCarthy recently explained that since Paul’s willing to face MMA veterans in the boxing ring, UFC legend Anderson Silva would be the ideal matchup for him next. On the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy said:

"Anderson Silva is your man. I've said it before and I'm gonna say it again. He is your size. He is someone that is actively fighting. He is actively boxing. He is an MMA legend. So, if you wanna try to beat another MMA legend, this guy actually is. So, this will be the guy that is the first true legend in MMA. So, if you beat him, you're doing something, even though he is 47 years old. Take on Anderson Silva. That will prove something to me."

