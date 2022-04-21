Jake Paul should be pit against Anderson Silva next says John McCarthy

John McCarthy wants UFC legend Anderson Silva to be Jake Paul's next opponent in the boxing ring.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast with Josh Thomson, McCarthy shared his thoughts on Paul's next challenge inside the squared circle, which 'The Problem Child' has teased for August. McCarthy said:

"Anderson Silva is your man. I've said it before and I'm gonna say it again. He is your size. He is someone that is actively fighting. He is actively boxing. He is an MMA legend. So, if you wanna try to beat another MMA legend, this guy actually is. So, this will be the guy that is the first true legend in MMA. So, if you beat him, you're doing something, even though he is 47 years old. Take on Anderson Silva. That will prove something to me."

Catch the full episode of the Weighing In podcast below:

McCarthy is not the only MMA personality who wants Paul to be pitted against 'The Spider'. Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier shared the same feelings as McCarthy in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

"Hey, if you [Jake Paul] want to fight someone that is your size but older, right? You're still a young man in your physical prime. You want an older guy to fight? Hey, there's a former UFC champion that is doing exactly what you're doing. His name's Anderson Silva. That's who you should be fighting, Jake. That's who you should be calling out."

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma I have been watching the @bisping and @jakepaul thing. I’m ready to admit Paul can fight, but I think he has the wrong target. It should be @SpiderAnderson ! This and all my thought are in my latest YouTube video live in 15 mins. youtube.com/watch?v=_gjJo6… I have been watching the @bisping and @jakepaul thing. I’m ready to admit Paul can fight, but I think he has the wrong target. It should be @SpiderAnderson ! This and all my thought are in my latest YouTube video live in 15 mins. youtube.com/watch?v=_gjJo6… https://t.co/W4eiH15qAB

Both Anderson Silva and Jake Paul have limited experience in the world of professional boxing

Jake Paul only has five professional boxing matches on his record. Anderson Silva, on the other hand, has competed four times as a professional boxer.

Paul is undefeated as a pugilist and has scored knockout victories over former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

After finishing his stint in the UFC, 'The Spider' resumed his boxing career and scored impressive victories against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in 2021. He's set to enter the ring again next month on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather's next exhibition bout.

Considering that Paul's last two opponents have been former MMA athletes, a fight with Silva would seem like a next logical step. Only time will tell whether the potential matchup becomes a reality or not.

