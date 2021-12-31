Jake Paul posts cryptic call for help on Twitter

Jake Paul has a penchant for posting cryptic messages. The YouTube sensation is known for sending out tweets that frequently perplex his followers.

Paul recently took to his official Twitter handle to post a message that has left many confused. Though the proper context was not provided, the YouTuber turned boxer seemed to be asking for help through his Twitter handle:

"somebody help"

Back in August, following his win against Tyron Woodley in their first fight, Paul posted a message on his Twitter stating that he had retired from boxing.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Updated status:



Retired boxer

However, he posted another tweet a day later announcing that he was coming out of retirement.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Updated status:



I'm coming out of retirement

Jake Paul has a professional boxing record of 5-0. His most recent bout was a rematch against Woodley on December 18. 'The Problem Child' knocked out the former UFC welterweight champion in stunning fashion in the sixth round of their fight.

SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing



He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten 💥



#PaulWoodley @jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEY 😳He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten 💥 .@jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEY 😳He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten 💥#PaulWoodley https://t.co/kxr4rG0SNB

John McCarthy believes Dana White will benefit from Jake Paul's entry into UFC

In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, former UFC referee John McCarthy expressed that Jake Paul deserves a shot at the UFC. McCarthy felt a deal made sense, especially considering CM Punk was given a contract and also Jake Paul's record against ex-UFC fighters.

'Big John' stated that Paul's inclusion into the promotion would benefit Dana White financially:

"[Jake Paul] would be easy to sell and you would make a ton of money. If there's one thing I know Dana is not against, he is definitely not against making money. He loves to sell pay-per-views, so I think it would be a beneficial partnership for both."

Watch the full episode of the Weighing In podcast below:

Following his knockout of Woodley, Jake Paul called out a number of active UFC fighters, including Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal. However, his original opponent for December 18, Tommy Fury, wants a crack at 'The Problem Child' in March 2022.

Edited by Aziel Karthak