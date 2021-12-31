Jake Paul posts cryptic call for help on Twitter

Jake Paul has a penchant for posting cryptic messages. The YouTube sensation is known for sending out tweets that frequently perplex his followers.
Paul recently took to his official Twitter handle to post a message that has left many confused. Though the proper context was not provided, the YouTuber turned boxer seemed to be asking for help through his Twitter handle:
"somebody help"
Back in August, following his win against Tyron Woodley in their first fight, Paul posted a message on his Twitter stating that he had retired from boxing.
However, he posted another tweet a day later announcing that he was coming out of retirement.
Jake Paul has a professional boxing record of 5-0. His most recent bout was a rematch against Woodley on December 18. 'The Problem Child' knocked out the former UFC welterweight champion in stunning fashion in the sixth round of their fight.
John McCarthy believes Dana White will benefit from Jake Paul's entry into UFC
In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, former UFC referee John McCarthy expressed that Jake Paul deserves a shot at the UFC. McCarthy felt a deal made sense, especially considering CM Punk was given a contract and also Jake Paul's record against ex-UFC fighters.
'Big John' stated that Paul's inclusion into the promotion would benefit Dana White financially:
"[Jake Paul] would be easy to sell and you would make a ton of money. If there's one thing I know Dana is not against, he is definitely not against making money. He loves to sell pay-per-views, so I think it would be a beneficial partnership for both."
Watch the full episode of the Weighing In podcast below:
Following his knockout of Woodley, Jake Paul called out a number of active UFC fighters, including Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal. However, his original opponent for December 18, Tommy Fury, wants a crack at 'The Problem Child' in March 2022.