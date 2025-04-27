  • home icon
  MMA
Jake Paul praises Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn by adding it to his list of favorite fights since turning pro

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 27, 2025 13:15 GMT
Jake Paul reacts to Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Jake Paul was one of the many notable boxers who witnessed the highly anticipated fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn. The 12-round bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ended with Eubank Jr. securing a unanimous decision victory over Benn.

Given their animosity toward each other, both fighters entered the ring with intensity. Paul's reaction to the hard-fought battle was interesting. As such, the YouTuber-turned-boxer even ranked it among his top three favorite fights since starting his professional boxing career.

In an X post, 'The Problem Child' wrote:

"My 3 favorite fights since I started boxing: 1) Taylor Serrano 2, 2) Eubank Jr Benn, 3) Fury Wilder 3"

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

First on the list, Paul put the rematch between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, who fought in Nov 2024. Third on the list, he put the trilogy bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in October 2021, which Fury won via knockout.

When Chris Eubank Jr. shared his prediction for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Despite intense scrutiny, Jake Paul faced Mike Tyson, who came out of retirement at the age of 58 for the fight. Ahead of the event, Chris Eubank Jr. provided an intriguing analysis, suggesting that Paul had the advantage and was likely to win due to the age difference between him and Tyson.

In a video shared by Punch Plan on YouTube, 'Next Gen' expressed his thoughts on the matchup, saying:

"Once you get to a certain age you just can't perform like a young gun like Jake Paul can."

Check out Chris Eubank Jr.'s comments below (0:20):

On Nov 15, 2024, 'The Problem Child' won by a decisive unanimous decision over Tyson, improving his record to 11-1. Currently, Paul is scheduled to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., a former WBC middleweight champion, on June 28, 2025.

