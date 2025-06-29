Jake Paul reacts to KSI allegedly planning to skip Logan Paul's wedding: "Scared of me like that"

Jake Paul isn’t surprised that KSI might skip his brother Logan's big day. The older Paul brother is preparing to get married to his fiancee Nina Agdal.

The long-standing grudge between Jake and KSI is well-known to fight fans. Once the biggest YouTube boxing rivalry in the world, the two nearly met in a bout back in 2022. However, that fight fell through. Since then, the bad blood has never really cooled down, and now it’s seeping into personal spaces like family weddings.

Logan, who went from fighting KSI to forming a successful business with him through PRIME Hydration, seems to be caught in the middle. When the topic of Logan’s wedding came up during a recent interview on Fred Talks Fighting, Paul said:

"I saw that. I thought it was kind of weird. Like, I mean, if he's scared of me like that, I don't know. I'm not going to start sh*t. It's my brother's wedding, you know. Just like when me, Logan, and Conor McGregor were at the White House for the inauguration, we're not going to act like idiots and fight each other. There's a certain level of professionalism. I guess KSI just didn't want to be around, I guess, and do all that."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

KSI later admitted that it wouldn’t feel right to be there with Jake also attending. With cameras expected at Logan’s wedding, any face-to-face moment between the two could easily turn viral, or worse, hostile. KSI said he’d have bodyguards and expected Jake to do the same.

Despite Logan’s push for the two to bury the hatchet or even fight it out for closure, there’s no sign of that happening soon. KSI may have stepped away from the ring after his bout with Tommy Fury. Meanwhile, Jake is gearing up to take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his 13th professional fight.

