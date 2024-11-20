Jake Paul reflects on Drake losing $355,000 after betting on Mike Tyson fight: "He was DMing too"

Canadian star Drake placed a bet on Mike Tyson to defeat Jake Paul in the highly anticipated Netflix boxing fight. However, it ended up costing him a hefty $355,000 loss. 'The Problem Child' has now reacted to this and shared his thoughts on the Canadian Rapper losing all that money.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, hosted the event on November 15. ‘The Problem Child’ secured the victory by unanimous decision. Fans across the globe tuned in to stream the event live on the OTT giant Netflix. Following his victory Paul appeared on his brother Logan Paul's podcast, IMPAULSIVE.

On the podcast, the WWE star recalled Drake had placed a bet on Tyson to win the fight. He said:

"Drake put $355,000 on you to lose"

‘The Problem Child’ chimed in by claiming that the Drake curse is a real thing. He said:

“Drake curse is real I don't know, and he was DMing me too during the week you… I think that everybody just wants him (Mike Tyson) to win you know.”

If Tyson had won the fight, the 38-year-old would have walked away with over $1 million, as the odds were +285. The Canadian rapper has a history of sports betting. He once placed a huge amount on ‘The Problem Child’ to defeat Tommy Fury, which resulted in a whopping $1.2 million loss.

Jake Paul and Logan Paul discuss WWE aspirations

Logan Paul was first seen at a WWE event in April 2021 during Sami Zayn's segment. He later teamed up with The Miz to face Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match at WrestleMania 37 in 2022, where his team emerged victorious against the Mysterios.

Jake Paul, speaking to his brother on his podcast, expressed his desire to join WWE, but not as a fighter. Instead, the younger Paul brother revealed he wants a role similar to the one Paul Heyman has in the organization. ‘The Problem Child’ said:

“I would want to be your like Paul Heyman. I wouldn't want to like wrestle as much like I could do some shit, but I would want to be like your sidekick business man.”

