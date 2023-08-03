Jake Paul's co-promoter claims 'The Problem Child' may retire if he loses against Nate Diaz

Jake Paul's co-promoter has made a bold claim, suggesting that 'The Problem Child' might retire if he faces a loss against Nate Diaz in their upcoming fight on August 5. Despite the perception of a one-sided matchup, a significant stake is riding on this fight for Paul, adding to the intrigue surrounding the event.

It is worth noting that Jake Paul is coming off a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury and a win against Nate Diaz is a must if he wants to continue to put on big events. Speaking of the same during a recent interview with ESPN, the co-founder of Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, Nakis Bidarian claimed that 'The Problem Child' might even retire from the sport if he loses to Diaz. He said:

“He may retire if he loses to Nate Diaz. His boxing career is on the line, in terms of being one of the top three or four guys in the entire sport globally. I think if he was to lose, he’d just go to being another prospect that’s coming up in the ring.”

Jake Paul's sparring partner is impressed by 'The Problem Child' and his work ethic

Following his loss to Tommy Fury, Jake Paul parted ways with his trainer BJ Flores and brought back boxing legend Shane Mosley. Interestingly, it was Mosley who trained Paul for his first pro-boxing fight against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. The fight ended in favor of 'The Problem Child' who secured a first-round TKO victory.

In order to prepare for the fight against the former UFC superstar, Paul has also sparred with 8-0 prospect Joshua Pagan. The 23-year-old seems to be impressed with the work 'The Problem Child' has put in ahead of his fight against Nate Diaz.

During a recent interview with SunSport, Joshua Pagan revealed he was a part of Jake Paul's training camp and they trained at 10 AM every day. While further praising Paul's work ethic and willingness to learn, the 23-year-old undefeated fighter said:

"This camp was really great. We trained at 10am every day, followed by strength and conditioning later in the day. It was pretty similar to what a day in my camp is like. Jake’s work ethic and willingness to learn is what impressed me about him."

'The Problem Child' has his work cut out against Nate Diaz and only time can tell if the match will indeed be his last game with his gloves on.