Jake Paul's five-word confession about his religious beliefs sparks mixed fan reactions: "Are you going to challenge Ye to a fight?"

Jake Paul, the multi-hyphenate YouTube personality and professional boxer, recently surprised fans by sharing a brief yet revealing clip from his Bar Mitzvah celebration. In the video, he boldly declared his Jewish identity with the caption:

"Mazel Tov yes I’m Jewish."

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The post swiftly ignited a wave of reactions on social media.

Several fans responded with both humor and intrigue. In a nod to Kanye West’s recent controversial statement, one fan playfully asked:

"Are you going to challenge Ye to a fight?"

Expand Tweet

While another exclaimed in disbelief:

"JAKE PAUL IS JEWISH??"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Jake Paul's recent post. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

The Paul family’s diverse heritage includes Welsh, Irish, German, French, and Jewish roots.

Jake Paul takes a jibe at Canelo Alvarez following recent fight cancellation

Jake Paul and his promotional company Most Valuable Promotions have lashed out at boxing champion Canelo Alvarez after the Mexican signed a four-fight contract with Riyadh Season.

Expand Tweet

The move dashed hopes for a high-profile bout between Paul and Alvarez on May 3 in Las Vegas during Cinco de Mayo weekend. On his social media handle, Paul wrote:

“Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me Jake Paul and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil. it’s not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring. I’m the new face of boxing. You cannot have the biggest fight of 2025 without my name involved."

He additionally wrote:

"When all of your events tank and lose money you will all realize who the king of the sport is. 28 years old. Biggest fight in boxing history. My own boss. Not owned. 5 years in. All of you felines want to see me fail, but god has other plans. It’s the era of good. The era of the elephant. It’s the era of MVP.”

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.