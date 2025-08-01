Jake Paul's manager gets honest about potential Anthony Joshua fight, outlines possible timeline for "biblical" showdown

Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian recently addressed a potential Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul fight. Making it clear that such a fight could be made possible, he also shared a possible timeline for when and where it could go down.While Paul is among the most controversial personalities in boxing today, he's racked up quite a resume for himself and has made it clear that he's looking to become a world champion someday. In June, Paul hinted at pursuing a fight against Joshua and revealed that the Englishman was open to it.In a recent interview with Sky Sports News, Bidarian spoke about a potential Joshua-Paul fight and said:&quot;I think the fight can absolutely happen. I’m looking at it as Jake versus Joshua, which is quite biblical, and it’s quite impactful in many ways... I think size-wise, we can get comfortable with it, and I think experience-wise, Jake is learning very fast and growing, and Joshua is a little long in the tooth. So it could be a very interesting matchup, and we’re actively discussing it with Matchroom.&quot;He continued:&quot;I think we’re looking at it happening at the start of 2026. It’s public that AJ was taking a little time away; I think he had a little surgery. So once he’s ready, and once Jake is ready, we’re going to squarely focus on that. Wembley’s definitely a possibility. Jake said he’d like to do it there. He likes the idea of going in and hearing 90,000 people booing him.&quot; [H/t: Sky Sports News]When Jake Paul vowed to &quot;beat Anthony Joshua's a**&quot; in fiery calloutEarlier this year, Jake Paul issued a bold callout of Anthony Joshua and questioned the Englishman's skills in the squared circle. 'The Problem Child' also claimed he'd dominate 'AJ' in the ring.In an episode of the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, the former Disney star called for a fight against Joshua and said:I know my boundaries. Here’s the thing: I want to fight Anthony Joshua, exclusive, because I know that I will f**king beat Anthony Joshua’s a**. He doesn’t have a chin, and he has no skill, and he’s stiff. And I love you, Anthony. We’re friends, all this sh*t, but I want to fight you.&quot;