  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Jake Paul's manager gets honest about potential Anthony Joshua fight, outlines possible timeline for "biblical" showdown

Jake Paul's manager gets honest about potential Anthony Joshua fight, outlines possible timeline for "biblical" showdown

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 01, 2025 05:52 GMT
Jake Paul
Jake Paul's (left) manager talks potential Anthony Joshua (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian recently addressed a potential Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul fight. Making it clear that such a fight could be made possible, he also shared a possible timeline for when and where it could go down.

Ad

While Paul is among the most controversial personalities in boxing today, he's racked up quite a resume for himself and has made it clear that he's looking to become a world champion someday. In June, Paul hinted at pursuing a fight against Joshua and revealed that the Englishman was open to it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a recent interview with Sky Sports News, Bidarian spoke about a potential Joshua-Paul fight and said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think the fight can absolutely happen. I’m looking at it as Jake versus Joshua, which is quite biblical, and it’s quite impactful in many ways... I think size-wise, we can get comfortable with it, and I think experience-wise, Jake is learning very fast and growing, and Joshua is a little long in the tooth. So it could be a very interesting matchup, and we’re actively discussing it with Matchroom."
Ad

He continued:

"I think we’re looking at it happening at the start of 2026. It’s public that AJ was taking a little time away; I think he had a little surgery. So once he’s ready, and once Jake is ready, we’re going to squarely focus on that. Wembley’s definitely a possibility. Jake said he’d like to do it there. He likes the idea of going in and hearing 90,000 people booing him." [H/t: Sky Sports News]
Ad
Ad

When Jake Paul vowed to "beat Anthony Joshua's a**" in fiery callout

Earlier this year, Jake Paul issued a bold callout of Anthony Joshua and questioned the Englishman's skills in the squared circle. 'The Problem Child' also claimed he'd dominate 'AJ' in the ring.

In an episode of the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, the former Disney star called for a fight against Joshua and said:

Ad
I know my boundaries. Here’s the thing: I want to fight Anthony Joshua, exclusive, because I know that I will f**king beat Anthony Joshua’s a**. He doesn’t have a chin, and he has no skill, and he’s stiff. And I love you, Anthony. We’re friends, all this sh*t, but I want to fight you."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications