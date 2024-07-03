Jake Paul's manager makes bold claim about 'The Problem Child's' rise: "Most successful fighter in history four years in"

Jake Paul's manager recently made a bold claim regarding his client's rise as he believes he has surpassed every fighter in terms of the first few years of their career. He noted that the YouTuber-turned-boxer has achieved a great deal of success in several areas, which makes him deserving of that recognition.

'The Problem Child' made his professional boxing debut in 2020, when he earned a first-round TKO win over AnEsonGib. Since then, Paul has amassed a 9-1 record that includes wins over former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

During his appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, the 27-year-old's manager Nakisa Bidarian claimed his client has undoubtedly had the most success four years into his career. He even claimed that Paul has achieved more than former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar did when he transitioned from pro wrestling to MMA. He said:

"Jake Paul is unequivocally the most successful fighter in history four years in. No one comes close. No one. You couldn't list one that comes close including Brock Lesnar if you include his WWE career...In terms of what he's done...box office, pay-per-view, impact, helping other boxers."

Check out Nakisa Bidarian's comments below:

Jake Paul's manager explains why a bout against KSI hasn't materialized

Jake Paul's manager Nakisa Bidarian recently explained why a bout against fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI hasn't materialized.

Paul vs. KSI has been talked about for years, with both influencers going back-and-forth and taking jibes at each other's respective performance on social media. During the aforementioned appearance, Bidarian mentioned that the bout materializing will depend on the PRIME co-founder being more reasonable with the negotiations. He said:

"When [KSI's] representation is constantly taking a public position on Jake Paul, on MVP, on myself, it's just not who I wanna do business with. It's not who Jake wants to do business with...It's an exciting fight but it's gonna be on terms that make sense in the background...I think it definitely can happen...I'm hopeful it does."

Check out Nakisa Bidarian's comments below:

