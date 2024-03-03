Jake Paul's short-lived fight over 17-3 boxer makes Ryan Garcia go on frustrated X rant, 'The Problem Child' responds with "cocaine" joke

Tensions flare as Ryan Garcia issues a fiery challenge to Jake Paul after Paul's recent knockout victory.

Following Paul's first-round knockout victory over Ryan Bourland, Garcia took to social media, expressing frustration and challenging Paul to a fight:

"Okay enough, it’s on I’m going to have to do this! I’m going to end this JAKE PAUL BOXING THING. BRING IT ON JAKE IM DEAD F***ING SERIOUS F**K YOU! HIT MY TEAM UP"

Check out Ryan Garcia's posts below:

In a follow-up voice message, Garcia further said:

"I can’t do this s***, I feel so f****** bad for introducing Jake Paul to boxing. I f***** up. I can’t allow this to happen. I can’t. I can’t. He’s disrespecting my sport. He’s disrespecting everything. I just, I don’t know — call my team, Jake. F*** you.”

Paul, responding to the outburst during his post-fight conference, made light of the situation and said:

"I have said he's doing off some cocaine. that boy is getting that s*** straight from Colombia. You've gotta chill out. You just seem like you're losing your mind and acting thirsty and desperate and saying you're a billionaire when you had one money fight. I'm just saying, just chill bro."

Check out Jake Paul's response below:

Garcia, a former champion with a significantly more decorated boxing record than Paul, is scheduled to face Devin Haney in a major lightweight title fight next month. While their weight classes differ, Garcia would represent Paul's most experienced opponent to date if the fight materializes.

Jake Paul calls out Canelo Alvarez again

Jake Paul, fresh off victories over Andre August and Nate Diaz, faced Bourland, a seasoned boxer with 17 wins. However, Bourland's winning streak ended swiftly as Paul landed a powerful right hook to the body, followed by a decisive uppercut, prompting the referee to stop the fight with 40 seconds remaining in the first round.

Following the victory, Paul set his sights on a bigger challenge, calling out the undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez:

''I'm ready, I'm ready for the bigger things. This is my life now, and like I said, I'm on the road to world champion. And Canelo, stop ducking. I know you want it. I know you want it, and I'm repping Puerto Rico. You're repping Mexico, so it's Puerto Rico vs. Mexico.''

Check out Paul's callout below:

