Jake Paul called out fellow social media star KSI on Twitter before the latter got back to boxing action against FaZe Temper this weekend.

KSI was scheduled to face off against Dillon Danis on January 14 at the OVO Arena, Wembley but Danis pulled out of the fight. He was replaced by Brazilian YouTuber FaZe Temper in the exact same matchup.

Ahead of the MF & DAZN: X Series event on Saturday, the traditional press conference is scheduled for Thursday and the weigh-in is scheduled for Friday. KSI called out to his fans to attend by purchasing separate tickets and food vouchers for both events.

Jake Paul chose to call out KSI for charging fans to attend the press conference and weigh in. He took to Twitter to blast KSI, calling his actions shameful.

"You really are LSI, charging fans to come to a press conference and weigh-in. Shameful."

Michael Bisping labels Jake Paul's callout of Nate Diaz as 'smoke and mirrors'

Michael Bisping addressed Jake Paul's recent move to mixed martial arts by signing for the Professional Fighters League. Paul called out Nate Diaz immediately to fish for a response from the former UFC icon.

Bisping said in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel:

“Now, Nate Diaz, he’s a decent boxer, he’s as tough as they come, he’s got great jiu-jitsu, but he’s not known for being the best wrestler. So maybe, could he take Jake Paul down? Is Nate Diaz at the end of his career? This is all smoke and mirrors. This is all just Jake Paul trying to navigate the waters of how he can continue to make money."

Bisping also mentioned why Paul may find it difficult to find an opponent in boxing.

"He can’t do it in boxing because in boxing if he’s going to have a big boxing fight, it has to be against a real boxer and a real boxer would more than likely beat him, which is not what they want. He can’t continue calling up former UFC legends that are retired because that’s not doing it anymore either."

